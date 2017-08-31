Eurobike 2017: Transition Unveils 2018 Range

For the 2018 model year, Transition is unveiling an all-new lineup of full suspension bikes, including brand new versions of the Patrol, Smuggler and Scout, and two new models: the TR11 downhill bike, and the Sentinel long travel 29er. The frames are all-new with updated suspension kinematics centred around metric rear shock sizes, increased travel, upgraded linkages with higher quality sealed bearings, and a all new geometry.

After first spotting Transition’s new long travel 29er back in June, the Washington-based mountain bike company spilled the beans several days later when it officially announced the bike as the new Sentinel. Equipped with 140mm of rear travel, 160mm fork travel and chunky 29in tyres, the Sentinel was brought along to the Eurobike show along with the other new full suspension models, plus a rather novel display designed to help explain the brand’s first three letter acronym; SBG.

Standing for ‘Speed Balanced Geometry’, the SBG concept is the reason behind the all-new full suspension line. The concept consists of five elements; a steeper seat tube angle, a longer reach measurement, a shorter stem length, slacker head tube angle, and a reduced fork offset. That last one is particularly important, as it essentially means custom fork uppers from Fox and RockShox, designed just for Transition. In the case of the 29in models, that means an offset of 42mm (compared to the more standard offset of 51mm), and for the 27.5in models, it’s 37mm (compared to the usual 42/44mm offset).

Transition is pretty excited by the new geometry concept, which it believes has created the best riding mountain bikes it’s ever produced. For the time being, the new SBG lineup will only consist of alloy models, though Transition informed us that carbon models will be coming in the future.

To help run us through the 2018 full suspension lineup and the new SBG geometry ethos, we caught up with Kevin from Transition Bikes at the Eurobike show, who despite being jetlagged as hell, kindly did a stellar job of explaining what it’s all about.