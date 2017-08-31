Eurobike 2017: Thule Introduce Hydration Packs And New Bike Racks

The big surprise from Thule at Eurobike was that they’re making hydration packs now, and that they have a clever magnetic hose that finds it’s own way back onto the shoulder strap, saving you from faffing with catches or clips while you’re riding. They also had some new bike racks, with a clever new front wheel retention mechanism that should make it much easier to load a bike onto your roof by yourself. Read on for all the deets.

Here’s a video of it in action:



While we haven’t ridden with it yet, we all tried it out on the Thule stand, doing a lot of jumping up and down, and throwing the hose back imprecisely, and so far the ReTrakt system has worked really well. From the press release on their hydration packs:

“An all-new category for the brand, Thule introduces the Thule Vital collection of lightweight hydration backpacks built for maximum comfort and ease of use during high-intensity mountain bike rides.

“Available in three sizes, 3L, 6L and 8L, the Thule Vital features smart solutions such as a hands-free ReTrakt magnetic hose return system and convenient jersey-style pockets for quick access to nutrition, clothing or tools without having to remove the pack. The Thule Vital comes complete with Hydrapak reservoirs ranging from 1.75L to 2.5L sizes, and 3L to 8L of cargo storage while maintaining a low center of gravity. Additional features include a tail light attachment, a sternum strap for stability and comfort on any terrain, and designated interior loops to carry a tire pump and shock pump.”

They also had an excellent looking new roof rack, named the UpRide, which they were showing off with Martin Söderström’s bike:

The UpRide will accept a wide variety of wheel sizes, and a maximum wheelbase of 1240mm – so perhaps not the one for your Geometron, but most bikes will be okay. Here are some more details from their press release:

“The brand-new Thule UpRide is a universal upright bike rack for fast and secure mounting and maximum frame protection. It is designed to securely hold your bike by grabbing the front wheel only, while a ratcheting wheel strap secures the back wheel to the tray. With no parts of the bike rack making contact with your frame, Thule UpRide is ideal for bikes with carbon frames or other sensitive frames, mountain bikes, and more. The versatile design also means that you can bring virtually any styles and sizes of bike regardless of frame design, brake system, suspension, or wheel size. Thule UpRide can accommodate bikes from 20” to 29”, with wheelbases up to 1240 mm and tires up to 3” (or even up to 5”, by adding a separate adapter), and weighing up to 20 kg.

Load your bike in seconds: Mounting Thule UpRide on your car is quick, easy, and secure, on either side of your car roof. Since all loading operations are made close to rooftop level, the bike rack is convenient to use on any vehicle for bikers of all heights. To secure against theft, the bike rack can be locked to the car, and the bike can be locked to the bike rack with an integrated cable lock.”