Eurobike 2017: The Journey Begins Here

The guys have just boarded their luxury yacht and are headed for Friedrichschaffen on the shores of Lake Constance in Germany. That’s where Eurobike is this year.. like it is every year.

Wil, Ross, Chipps and Camelbak Seth (He’s cadging a lift out to the show with us) have prepared themselves by overdosing on vegetable and fruit for the last few days in order to stand a chance of making through the none stop diet of salty pretzels and deep fried pork meals that await them in the air conditioned halls of one of the world’s largest expo arenas.

Check out the guys first Facebook Live broadcast as they reluctantly waved goodbye to the idyllic city of Hull earlier this evening.

Can’t see the video? Click here

Our coverage starts in earnest on Wednesday.