Eurobike 2017: Praxis Shows Cheaper Girder Carbon Crankset

After showing off an early prototype Lyft carbon crank back at the Taipei show in 2016, Praxis spent a significant amount of time refining the finished product before finally bringing the Lyft to the market earlier this year, along with a heavy duty version. We’ve since gotten in a set of the Lyft carbon cranks in for testing, which is fitted to the Whyte T-130 longterm test bike, and they are very nice indeed.

Adding to the current line of cranks, Praxis is now ready to bring another set of carbon cranks to the mountain bike market, but these ones are going to be quite a lot cheaper. Called the Girder Carbon, this crankset will slot in between the superlight Lyft crankset, and the hollow forged alloy Girder M30 crankset.

Using solid carbon fibre crank arms (compared to the hollow arms used on the Lyft), the Girder Carbon is a little weightier, but not much. 542 grams is the claimed weight for the arms and spindle, meaning these are just 82 grams more than the Lyfts. However, they’re significantly cheaper. UK pricing is yet to be confirmed on the Girder Carbons, but they’re expected to be in the £300-£330 price range. That means they’ll be about 35% cheaper than the Lyft cranks, which come in at £499.