Eurobike 2017: Pivot Shuttle & 10th Anniversary Mach 5.5

Pivot Cycles stunned everyone at Eurobike when it unveiled its very first electric-assist mountain bike. Called the Shuttle (brilliant name we might add), this is no ordinary e-MTB. It has a frame that is almost entirely made from carbon fibre, features the dw_link suspension design, and has a modified Shimano battery system that’s been integrated into the frame’s downtube.

Having been in development for over two years now, the Shuttle arrives with some bold claims behind it. Pivot states not only is this the lightest full suspension e-MTB on the market at just 19.95kg (43.89lb), it also has the shortest chainstays too at just 437mm. Given it’s equipped with 2.8in plus tyres and 140mm of travel, that’s damn impressive.

Pivot Shuttle Features

Full suspension, carbon fibre e-MTB

27.5+ (will also fit 29in wheels)

140mm dw-link™ suspension

Fox Float DPX2 rear shock

Fox 36 Float fork with 150mm travel

65.7º head angle

74º seat tube angle

Short 437mm chainstay length

27.5 x 2.8in Maxxis Rekon+ tyres

12x157mm Super Boost Plus rear hub spacing

203mm front & 180mm rear disc rotors

Shimano STEPS E8000 motor system

Shimano Deore XT Di2 1×11 drivetrain

RRP: £8999

At this point in time, the Shuttle will only come in one spec level, which features Factory Series Fox suspension, Shimano Di2 shifting, and custom DT Swiss wheels with Maxxis Rekon+ tyres. It’ll be available across Europe, and in the UK for £8999, but there are no current plans to sell it in Pivot’s home country in the US. Time will tell we suspect…

Also being shown off at Eurobike was this drop-dead gorgeous Mach 5.5. It’s the same Mach 5.5 that we checked out at the Forest Of Dean, but it’s dressed up in a rather lovely custom paint job and build kit that makes it a limited edition build. How limited? Just 300 of these will be made available worldwide, and it’s been done to celebrate Pivot’s 10 year birthday in 2017. So it’s a happy birthday to Pivot Cycles, and likely a very happy birthday to 300 lucky folks who get their hands on this one.