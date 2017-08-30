Eurobike 2017: Pivot Shuttle & 10th Anniversary Mach 5.5

August 30, 2017

Pivot Cycles stunned everyone at Eurobike when it unveiled its very first electric-assist mountain bike. Called the Shuttle (brilliant name we might add), this is no ordinary e-MTB. It has a frame that is almost entirely made from carbon fibre, features the dw_link suspension design, and has a modified Shimano battery system that’s been integrated into the frame’s downtube.

Having been in development for over two years now, the Shuttle arrives with some bold claims behind it. Pivot states not only is this the lightest full suspension e-MTB on the market at just 19.95kg (43.89lb), it also has the shortest chainstays too at just 437mm. Given it’s equipped with 2.8in plus tyres and 140mm of travel, that’s damn impressive.

pivot shuttle ebike eurobike
Pivot surprised everyone at Eurobike with this: the 140mm travel, full carbon Shuttle.

Pivot Shuttle Features

  • Full suspension, carbon fibre e-MTB
  • 27.5+ (will also fit 29in wheels)
  • 140mm dw-link™ suspension
  • Fox Float DPX2 rear shock
  • Fox 36 Float fork with 150mm travel
  • 65.7º head angle
  • 74º seat tube angle
  • Short 437mm chainstay length
  • 27.5 x 2.8in Maxxis Rekon+ tyres
  • 12x157mm Super Boost Plus rear hub spacing
  • 203mm front & 180mm rear disc rotors
  • Shimano STEPS E8000 motor system
  • Shimano Deore XT Di2 1×11 drivetrain
  • RRP: £8999
pivot shuttle ebike eurobike
The carbon fibre frame draws many of the same clean lines shown in the latest Mach 5.5
pivot shuttle ebike eurobike
Internal cable routing through the back of the head tube.
pivot shuttle ebike eurobike
Rear travel is 140mm, and is governed by a custom-tuned Fox Float DPX2 rear shock.
pivot shuttle ebike eurobike
The carbon fibre downtube swallows the Shimano 500Wh battery pack.
pivot shuttle ebike eurobike
The battery pack is actually Shimano’s external battery, but it’s packaged internally on the Shuttle via some of Pivot’s tweaks to the housing.
Hatch hides the battery. It’s a five minute job to swap out.
Rubber grommet seals the charging point.
To keep the chainstays so short at 437mm while clearing 27.5+ tyres, the Shuttle uses Super Boost Plus rear hub spacing, just like the Switchblade.
Shimano Di2 electronic shifting integrates with the STEPS E8000 motor and battery system.
Custom DT Swiss wheels feature a 40mm internal width to support the 2.8in Maxxis Rekon tyres.

At this point in time, the Shuttle will only come in one spec level, which features Factory Series Fox suspension, Shimano Di2 shifting, and custom DT Swiss wheels with Maxxis Rekon+ tyres. It’ll be available across Europe, and in the UK for £8999, but there are no current plans to sell it in Pivot’s home country in the US. Time will tell we suspect…

Pivot has released a limited edition version of the Mach 5.5.

Also being shown off at Eurobike was this drop-dead gorgeous Mach 5.5. It’s the same Mach 5.5 that we checked out at the Forest Of Dean, but it’s dressed up in a rather lovely custom paint job and build kit that makes it a limited edition build. How limited? Just 300 of these will be made available worldwide, and it’s been done to celebrate Pivot’s 10 year birthday in 2017. So it’s a happy birthday to Pivot Cycles, and likely a very happy birthday to 300 lucky folks who get their hands on this one.

Happy 10th Birthday to Pivot Cycles!
Only 300 of these limited edition Mach 5.5 complete bikes will be offered worldwide. So you’ll want to get in quick if you like the look of it…
This Mach 5.5 features an XT/XTR Pro kit with a few tweaks, including carbon fibre Reynolds rims, Industry Nine hubs, and carbon Race Face Next SL cranks.
The most enduro-blue of them all?

