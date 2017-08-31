Eurobike 2017: New XC259 Carbon Wheels From Reynolds

As purveyors of fine carbon fibre wheels, Reynolds Cycling had one new off-road wheelset to show off at Eurobike, and it just so happened to be the lightest set of mountain bike wheels the Utah-based brand has ever produced.

Coming in above the existing 29 Trail wheels, the new XC 259 (the 25 stands for a 25mm internal rim width, and the 9 refers to the 29in diameter) are a new superlight XC racing wheelset designed for those who count grams, Watts and calories. Or just those who appreciate things that do not have much mass.

The XC 259 wheels fall under the ‘Black Label’ line, which means they feature a high-end build that’s centred around Industry Nine hubs that are custom made just for Reynolds with extra wide spoke flanges, along with Sapim CX-Ray bladed spokes and lightweight alloy nipples.

Like the rest of the Reynolds carbon wheel range, the XC 259 wheels come with a mightily impressive lifetime warranty. I queried Pivot’s marketing crew about that claim, and they said that even crash damage (within reason) is covered by the warranty. So if you break the rims or destroy the hubs, Reynolds will warranty the wheels for you as the original owner – how’s that for a guarantee!

Reynolds XC 259 Wheelset Features

Application: XC Riding & Racing

29in diameter only

Suited to tyres between 2.0in – 2.3in wide

Internal rim width: 25mm

External rim width: 30mm

Rim depth: 26mm

24 spokes front & 28 spokes rear in a 3x lacing pattern

Industry Nine Torch hubs

Centrelock rotor mounting

Boost hub spacing only: 110x15mm front & 148x12mm rear

Shimano and SRAM XD freehub bodies available

Complete weight: 1380g

Reynolds hinted that there would be more new wheels coming in the future, and given the new naming nomenclature of the XC 259s, perhaps we can expect some wider and burlier numbers on the horizon?