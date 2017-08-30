Eurobike 2017: Maxxis

Maxxis are rounding out their entire range for 2018, with nothing quite revolutionary appearing, so to speak, but tweaks to their existing range, a wider variety of sizes, and a few familiar tread patterns moving to fill entirely new niches. We do hope you’re ready for a lot of numbers, and pictures of rubber.

We did notice one new thing, not on display at their stand, but listed: 26+ tyres! Before Eurobike, we tried some of them out, jumping around in wet mud, and really liked them. We’ll bring you more on that as soon as we can.