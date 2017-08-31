Eurobike 2017: ABS For Ebikes, Updated Vyron And More From Magura

There were some major changes over at Magura this year, some visible, some more hidden but no less significant for it.

The biggest news from them this year is that their high-end brakes have a completely new lever shape. You may remember the HC lever was released as an after market upgrade, but for 2018 the MT6 and MT7 brakes will ship with the 1-finger HC lever as standard. Previously, riders with big enough hands have been able to run the old-style 2-finger levers set up for single finger braking, but now it’s within reach of everyone, so to speak.

One of the criticisms levelled against the first version of the Vyron was the delay of about 0.5 seconds, which most riders got used to but was nonetheless very noticeable. This newer version with sped up electronics one still has a slight delay, but is a great deal closer to the timing you’d expect from a regular cabled or oil-remote dropper post.

There are also going to be more travel options for the 2018 seatpost. Previously it was 150mm travel only, but they’ll now be offering 100mm and 125mm options too.

Magura’s rotors have been tweaked a little and harmonised so all of them can be run with all of their brakes. All are 2mm thick, but the Storm HC rotors are more heavyweight and the Storm SL.2 designed for people who want to save a bit of weight. All can be used with 2- or 4-pot calipers, and while the HC comes in 160mm, 180mm, and 203mm, the SL.2 is only 160 or 180mm – apparently the large cutouts meant they couldn’t get a 203mm version stiff enough, so they decided not to send the prototype into production.