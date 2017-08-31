Eurobike 2017: KS Shows 250mm Travel Dropper Post & 27.2mm LEV Ci

Kind Shock (KS) always have some interesting new products to show off at Eurobike, and for 2017, the dropper post specialist certainly delivered. The main product that most mountain bikers (and likely gravel and cyclocross riders too) will be excited about is the new 27.2mm option for the LEV Ci dropper, providing a high quality option for those with hardtails and lightweight full suspension bikes that rely on a 27.2mm seatpost diameter.

Also new from KS is the introduction of an integrated-style dropper post, not unlike the Eightpins dropper system that Liteville showed off at last year’s show. Utilising the frame’s seat tube as a structural member for the dropper post, the ‘Genesys’ post will purportedly offer lighter overall weight due to the elimination of redundant material, as well as smoother action due to the ability to run a larger air spring and oil volume inside the damper. Due to the integrated design, the post will only be available as an OE option for bike manufacturers to build into their frames, though KS will make it available in 27.2, 30.9 and 31.6mm diameter options.

And the last, but arguably the coolest new product KS had on display at Eurobike was a 250mm travel crotch-grab dropper post under the ‘Exa Form’ label. From what we know of, it’s the longest travel dropper post on the market, though KS didn’t actually build it for mountain bikes. It developed the design for city share bikes (particularly in China where they’re exploding in popularity), in order to provide the rider with on-the-fly adjustability of saddle height while retaining a fixed seatpost collar. We reckon there might be some long-legged mountain bikers who would love to ride a bike with 250mm of drop though…