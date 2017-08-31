Eurobike 2017: KS Shows 250mm Travel Dropper Post & 27.2mm LEV Ci

by
August 31, 2017

Kind Shock (KS) always have some interesting new products to show off at Eurobike, and for 2017, the dropper post specialist certainly delivered. The main product that most mountain bikers (and likely gravel and cyclocross riders too) will be excited about is the new 27.2mm option for the LEV Ci dropper, providing a high quality option for those with hardtails and lightweight full suspension bikes that rely on a 27.2mm seatpost diameter.

Also new from KS is the introduction of an integrated-style dropper post, not unlike the Eightpins dropper system that Liteville showed off at last year’s show. Utilising the frame’s seat tube as a structural member for the dropper post, the ‘Genesys’ post will purportedly offer lighter overall weight due to the elimination of redundant material, as well as smoother action due to the ability to run a larger air spring and oil volume inside the damper. Due to the integrated design, the post will only be available as an OE option for bike manufacturers to build into their frames, though KS will make it available in 27.2, 30.9 and 31.6mm diameter options.

And the last, but arguably the coolest new product KS had on display at Eurobike was a 250mm travel crotch-grab dropper post under the ‘Exa Form’ label. From what we know of, it’s the longest travel dropper post on the market, though KS didn’t actually build it for mountain bikes. It developed the design for city share bikes (particularly in China where they’re exploding in popularity), in order to provide the rider with on-the-fly adjustability of saddle height while retaining a fixed seatpost collar. We reckon there might be some long-legged mountain bikers who would love to ride a bike with 250mm of drop though…

ks Dropper Post eurobike
KS developed the Genesys as a dropper post that integrates into the seat tube. It’s an OE-only option that’s designed and engineered between both KS and the frame company.
ks Dropper Post eurobike
There’ll be 27.2mm, 30.9mm and 31.6mm diameter options for frame brands to choose from.
ks Dropper Post eurobike
That bolt on the seat tube secures the internal dropper post, and allows you to adjust saddle height too. KS was a bit vague on how the internals work, but claim the system will be lighter than a traditional dropper post, and smoother due to the bigger air spring and oil volume.
ks Dropper Post eurobike
With the main seal and bushing being integrated into the seat collar, more travel can be built in to get the saddle down lower.
ks Dropper Post eurobike
KS continues to expand its LEV dropper post line for 2018 and beyond, with more travel options and more diameters – including a new 27.2mm post.
ks Dropper Post eurobike
The 27.2 LEV Ci dropper post is available with 65mm, 100mm or 120mm of drop. Claimed weight is 375-420g depending on travel.
ks Dropper Post eurobike
The outer shaft is carbon fibre, and inside the LEV Ci has been revised with a new lower-pressure air spring and simplified guts that provide smoother sliding, and purportedly better durability too.
ks Dropper Post eurobike
The gear cable mounts at the base of the post, while air pressure is adjusted at the other end underneath the saddle clamp.
ks dropper post wil
“Is that a 250mm travel dropper post, or are you just happy to see me?”
ks dropper post wil
The Exa Form ‘crotch grab’ dropper post wasn’t actually meant for mountain bikers. It’s for city share bikes that need a fixed seatpost, but the ability to be adjusted for different riders. Clever!
ks Dropper Post eurobike
Would you be up for a 250mm travel dropper post? Technically there’s nothing stopping you from running this on a mountain bike. Well, except for the giraffe-legs you would need to reach the saddle.
ks Dropper Post eurobike road
Also shown at the KS booth at Eurobike was this custom dropper post used for the Mavic neutral support bikes during the Tour de France.
ks Dropper Post eurobike road mavic
It’s a custom version of the LEV dropper post, with a small cable built into the control unit, so saddle height adjustments can be quickly achieved by the unlucky rider who needs to use the neutral support bike.

Categorised as:

News

Posted on: August 31, 2017

Tagged with: