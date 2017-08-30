Eurobike 2017: Hope Prototypes

We heard Hope would be showing a couple of prototypes here at Eurobike, so after a quick stop for some extremely necessary coffee, headed over first thing to get the low down on their new cranks and brakes.

As well as lab testing these prototypes and making sure their kit exceeds industry standards, they of course put these prototypes out for a lot of testing too, both with their staff and with pro riders. Paul Oldham has been running a set of these prototype cranks and apparently says they’re the stiffest cranks he’s ever used. No RRPs for these, because they’re at least a year away from production.

As well as cranks, they had a new V6ti brake, which you may already have seen a few sneaky world cup pit photos of this year.

It’s not the first time Hope have made six pot brakes; they produced various models of the Mono 6 from around 2004 to 2007 (ish!). Downhill may be dwindling a little as enduro bikes take over, but the currently growing category of eBikes means a lot of heavy duty bits still have a viable market. We asked when exactly these might go into production, and we simply told “the V6ti is further out than the RX cranks, and those are at least a year away”.

We’ll update you as soon as we hear more, but for now that’s what Hope have to show us.