Eurobike 2017: Hope Prototypes

We heard Hope would be showing a couple of prototypes here at Eurobike, so after a quick stop for some extremely necessary coffee, headed over first thing to get the low down on their new cranks and brakes.

This RX crank prototype is entirely made from aluminium, with the axle bonded to one of the crank arms.
Before you get too excited, this prototype is intended for road and CX duties. At present, Hope don’t plan to transfer this design over to replace their existing MTB cranks, but as always with designs at such early stages of development, everything could change.
Laser etching makes prototypes look pretty swish nowadays, eh?
Due to it being a prototype, they didn’t want to say much about what alloy it’s made from or how, but they did say it was hollow, and stressed the RX is not based on the forgings for their existing cranks.
The spider is the same as the ones on their MTB cranks, though.
Packed inside there is a 30mm axle.
They’ll be available in 170mm, 172.5mm, and 175mm, and will apparently be compatible with many existing bottom bracket standards, listing BSA, BB86, BB30, PF30, BB386, and BBright.

As well as lab testing these prototypes and making sure their kit exceeds industry standards, they of course put these prototypes out for a lot of testing too, both with their staff and with pro riders. Paul Oldham has been running a set of these prototype cranks and apparently says they’re the stiffest cranks he’s ever used. No RRPs for these, because they’re at least a year away from production.

As well as cranks, they had a new V6ti brake, which you may already have seen a few sneaky world cup pit photos of this year.

The V6ti is a beast of a caliper. It looks much smaller than it is in this photo, but that’s a bigger disc than you think…
Six cylinders lay down the power; this is stronger than a V4 and aimed specifically at downhill and ebikes.
DH riders will of course always need powerful brakes, but with eBikes gaining in popularity, the amount of mass people need to stop is growing, especially if they’re carrying things like a spare battery.
In light of higher demands placed on brakes, they’re also speccing this to run rotor sizes right the way up to this 223mm one (they specify it’s compatible with vented or floating rotors). The mount this example is on is radial too, meaning it simply needs to be spaced upwards and will remain on a concentric line with the disc and hub.
The V6ti is paired up with a familiar Tech3 lever.

It’s not the first time Hope have made six pot brakes; they produced various models of the Mono 6 from around 2004 to 2007 (ish!). Downhill may be dwindling a little as enduro bikes take over, but the currently growing category of eBikes means a lot of heavy duty bits still have a viable market. We asked when exactly these might go into production, and we simply told “the V6ti is further out than the RX cranks, and those are at least a year away”.

We’ll update you as soon as we hear more, but for now that’s what Hope have to show us.

