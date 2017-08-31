Eurobike 2017: Box Components 1×11 Box Two Drivetrain

It was this time last year that Box Components first unveiled its Box One 1×11 drivetrain to the public. Designed to go head-to-head with Shimano and SRAM, the Box One drivetrain consisted of a unique Push-Push trigger shifter and an 11-speed rear derailleur. We received a pre-production version shortly after Eurobike to test, and you can read our review of the Box Components drivetrain here.

Box certainly has bigger plans beyond just a rear derailleur and shifter though. The Californian-based company is developing additional drivetrain products, including cassettes and cranks, as well as cheaper versions of the Box One drivetrain. At Eurobike this year, Box showed off the new Box Two drivetrain, as well as a 1×7 downhill version of Box One.

On that note, one thing that was apparent as soon as we turned up at the booth however, was the distinct lack of any Push-Push style shifters. While Box was being tight-lipped as to the reason why, it would appear that there are some possible patent infringement claims being made behind the scenes, and as of right now, Box has put the Push-Push shifter on ice, while it continues on with a more conventional dual-paddle shifter that it was showing at Eurobike. More as we get it…