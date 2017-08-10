Cannondale 2018: The Kids Bikes

This week we took a trip along to Gisburn Forest Trail Centre for a look at Cannondale’s 2018 range. There were all sorts of great new machines on offer – from the Synapse road bike to the new Moterra SE e-bike (and we’ll cover those in a couple more stories, but…) one of the things that the assembled CSG staff seemed most proud of, though, was the expanded kids’ bike range, so we thought we’d start there.

Cannondale Cujo 24

The Cujo 24 is Cannondale’s take on a quality 24in wheeled kid’s bike. Featuring (obviously) 24in wheels, it also has disc brakes, narrow cranks, a lightweight alloy frame, smaller grips, cranks and saddles and chunky old 24 x 2.6in tyres.

Other components are chosen for simplicity, like the eight speed Shimano Revo shift gears. The Cujo 24 is aimed at kids from 7-11 years old, with the Cujo 20 taking in those from 5-8. There are also more road-oriented models called the Quick 20 and 24 with skinnier tyres – but hey, who wants that when you’re eight? The Cujo 24 will come in around £419 with the Cujo 20 at £379.

Trail Balance Bikes

Cannondale wants to snag your child’s affections early on too. It has produced a simple, but fun looking pair of balance bikes that even have lefty forks. In theory, the green and blue bike is the Boy’s bike and the lilac and turquoise bike is for the girls, but Cannondale is wrong as everyone knows that ever since the lilac Fat Chance Shock-a-Billy bike in the ’90s that lilac is truly unisex… Anyway, the bikes have matching grips and fork colours, feature a Lefty, single sided fork and 12in tyres with very cool offset valves so you can actually pump them up with a decent pump, rather than struggling to get a pump head in between the tiny rim and hub.