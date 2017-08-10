August Online Deals – Five Ten Deals, Urge Savings And More

We have once again trawled the internet looking for the best online deals for August and think we’ve tracked down quite a few good ones below!

12% Off Five Ten Sleuth Urban Shoes

It isn’t often that a pair of Five Ten shoes is offered in a sale, so we’re pretty happy to have tracked this 12% saving down. The shoes on offer are the Five Ten Sleuth Urban shoes which look great on and off the bike. With a Micro-Dot tread and leather upper they should also offer grip and comfort too. Most sizes are available too!

Save 55% Off Specialized Cadet Shoes

Another great footwear offer comes in the form of the Specialised Cadet shoe with huge 55% saving! These performance cycling shoes sport reflective details, vented outsole and EVA midsole. Most sizes are still available.

Save 38% Off Deuter Speed Lite 15 Backpack

The Deuter Speed Lite 15 backpacks is the ideal mountain bike bag, and even large enough to use as a daypack while out for a hike or even a walk around town. The bag has a Delrin reinforced base for longevity, 3M reflectors and is compatible with most 2L hydration bladders. Normally these packs cost £47.99.

Save 26% Off Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses

The Oakley Holbrook is another stylish item that will work equally as well on the bike as off the bike. Only the black/grey versions of the glasses are available in the sale, but these are the best of the bunch anyway. Pricing was £94.99, now only £70.00.

Save 66% Off Urge Supatrail Helmet

When launched, the trendy Urge Supatrail Helmet cost £89.99, but during the online Summer Sale, Chain Reaction Cycles is offering this lid with a 66% discount. Sizes small to XXL are available in the sale with colour options including blue, yellow, red and black all available.

Save 40% Off Madison Winter Storm Jackets

Summer is one of the best times of year to get a great Winter jacket at a low low price. The Madison Winter Storm is a 3-layer waterproof jacket with detachable 3D hood, waterproof pockets and even a limited lifetime warranty. These jackets where £149.99 now just £89.99 and all sizes are available. Be fast.

Save 30% Off Polaris Cargo Bike Travel Bag

If you are planning to go abroad for some Summer Sun and dusty riding (who would blame you?) then you would be wise to keep your pride and joy safe in a protective bicycle bag. This model from Polaris usually retails at £160.00 but for the summer has been reduced to £112.00.

Save 36% Off Fox Altitude Short

Just in case it does get warm it would be wise to pick up a new pair of shorts. These Fox Altitude shorts have been reduced from £55.00 to £34.99 and are available in most sizes.

Save 22% Off Fox Airspace Goggles

For when you’re riding through the dust. Fox Airspace Goggles reduced from £45.00 to just £35.00. Available in red with clear lens only.

For more deals make sure you follow Singletrack Daily Deals on Facebook and watch out next month for another post with the latest huge savings.