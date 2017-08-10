2018 Devinci Spartan Unveiled

For 2018, the Devinci Spartan has been redesigned with a new shock position and adjusted geometry.

In the words of Devinci: “Built to dominate international Enduro race circuits, Devinci’s all-new Carbon Spartan comes battle equipped. Rolling in on 27.5-inch Split-Pivot credentials and loaded with 165mm rear and upgraded 170mm travel in the fork, the bike brings premium handling to the downward slope, while an improved suspension layout Increases lateral stiffness for a cutting-edge climber. Devinci Spartan. The ultimate Enduro race weapon is ready for detonation.”

the are several differences between the MK1 frame and the MK2 frame most notably the new shock position. he is the full tech lowdown on the difference between.

“DMC-G carbon frames feature Devinci’s advanced EPS Molding, which equals flawless form consistency and stiffer, stronger engineering.”

“We also put the bike on a diet, turning 310 grams of extra weight into chiselled Enduro muscle (-150g from the frame, -160g thanks to a new shorter carbon chainstay).”

“In the field, race-ready requisites begin with a 36T compatible front ring meets 170mm dropper post (compatible on M-L-XL), 2.6 tire clearance, metric shock, and front and back boost.”

“Additionally, a Kevlar reinforced carbon bash plate hides a Di2 battery holder moulded into the frame—which you can also use to house your stash”. We’re sure they mean your stash of Haribo, rather than anything else.

If you want to find out more, head over to the Devinci website.