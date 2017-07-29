Watch Our Live Coverage From The Pivot TwentyFour12 Race

We are at the Pivot TwentyFour12 12 and 24 hour race at the famous MTB race venue of Newnham Park, Plymouth and you can catch up on everything that’s going on by tuning in to our Facebook Live broadcasts throughout the weekend and after the event.

It’s been a wet one this year but over 1000 riders have braved the conditions to endure the course. This year the event also plays host to the National Solo 24hour Championships to make things extra exciting.

Here’s some of the live broadcasts that we’ve already published on our Facebook page. Like our page in order to be notified automatically when we next go live.

The Pre Race Pit Walk

Solo Preparation With Isla Rowntree

We caught up with Isla Rowntree from Islabikes to talk about the bikes they had brought with them for the hundreds of kids to test out in a series of dedicated kids races before the main event.

The Start

And finally, here’s Commentator Matt Carr filling some time with his legendary balloon joke while the official ‘entertainer’ was fixing a broken sting on his guitar.