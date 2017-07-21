VLOG: The Innsbruck Mountain Bike Road Trip Finale

This is the last video in our Innsbruck VLOG series…sad face. It’s been real. It’s been fun. It’s been real fun. But now it’s time for our crack team to leave Innsbruck, and dive back into the Singletrack Mystery Van and head back to ST Towers. Our Road Trip has seen us riding bikes, drinking beer and soaking up some sweet culture. All in the short space of 4 days.

Did you miss out on the action? Catch up with episode one, two, three and four of our VLOG series from our Innsbruck Good Times Road Trip.

We hope you’ve enjoyed watching these VLOGs as much as we’ve enjoyed making them and keep those peepers peeping over the coming weeks, for plenty more from our trip to Innsbruck.

Disclosure

This content was produced in association with Innsbruck Tourism