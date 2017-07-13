VLOG: Behind-The-Scenes For Issue 114 Bike Test

With barely a week to go before the new issue of Singletrack Magazine goes to the printers (errm…), we’re busy beavering away on getting photos shot, articles written, and the cover lines dialled in for Issue #114. Of course if you haven’t yet subscribed (which starts at just £1.49 a month to do so), then get your skates on and subscribe ASAP so you can be one of the first to get your hands on the freshest edition of Singletrack – digital or print.

*PSSSST – take a sneak peek look at the new issue here!*

Inside the new issue, we’ve got loads of chunky stories for you to sink your teeth into, including a big feature on a three-way hardtail group test that includes the Kona Honzo Carbon, the Nukeproof Scout 290 and the Trillion Prime. As part of the test period for these tough trail hardtails, we jumped in the van for a road trip to Innsbruck in Austria, where we shot some photos and plummeted test bikes down inappropriately technical trails. Trust us, the limits (the bikes and ours) were exceeded many times…

To whet your appetite for what’s to come in Issue #114, take a behind-the-scenes look at what went on during our shoot in Innsbruck.

Enjoy!

Disclosure

This content was produced in association with Innsbruck Tourism