Video, WTF: Build a Ski Bike

It may be summer here, but that means winter in New Zealand which, on the South Island at least, means snow. What to do with that old hardtail frame? Put skis on it of course! At least, that’s exactly what New Zealander Julian Goulding did on a weekend recently:

(No video? Here’s a link).

If you only want to see people riding it, rather than the build, skip to just after the six minute mark.

The design has some kinks to work out, and they do eventually break a ski, but if you have an angle grinder and a stick welder, it’s a really simple design. If it keeps raining the way it has been in Yorkshire (*looks out of window* yep!), we’ll probably have enough mud to use one of these soon too.

Check out Julian’s YouTube channel and you’ll see he’s currently building a bike shop and cafe out of a 40 foot shipping container. Plenty in that for anyone who likes to watch stuff getting ground, cut and welded.