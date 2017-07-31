Video: Urban Freeride Lives In Vienna

We’ve seen him doing this in Salzburg a few months back, we’ve seen him messing around on pistes, and we’ve seen him giving us all vertigo. Fabio Wibmer’s talent is in no doubt whatsoever, but if you need a little extra convincing, try this:

(No video? Follow this link then).

“Join me on wild run through Austria’s capital Vienna!

Riding and jumping my way to the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships Vienna 2017 presented by A1 was so much fun and I’m lucky that I got there just in time for the first match :P”