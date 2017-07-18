Video: Megavalanche 2017 POV Run
by David Hayward
July 18, 2017
Be warned, this video has some audible swearing at points, as well as some muffled sounds that are probably more swearing. This is a qualifying run for the main race, during which rider James Milner passes 129 other racers to finish in 21st place – in a race with around two-hundred and fifty riders per qualifier, and such heavy traffic at the start, that’s a great achievement. Unlike in some recent videos, riders stay inside the course tape in this one, but there are a few definite strava lines on show. If you’ve ever wondered what the Megavalanche is like, this will give you some idea:
(Video not showing? Try this link).
jimbobm said on July 18, 2017
Thanks for posting this guy’s, it means a lot to me. Cheers.
glennf said on July 18, 2017
that’s some serious effort that! superb riding