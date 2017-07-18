Video: Megavalanche 2017 POV Run

Be warned, this video has some audible swearing at points, as well as some muffled sounds that are probably more swearing. This is a qualifying run for the main race, during which rider James Milner passes 129 other racers to finish in 21st place – in a race with around two-hundred and fifty riders per qualifier, and such heavy traffic at the start, that’s a great achievement. Unlike in some recent videos, riders stay inside the course tape in this one, but there are a few definite strava lines on show. If you’ve ever wondered what the Megavalanche is like, this will give you some idea:

(Video not showing? Try this link).