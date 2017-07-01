Video: Intense Carbine First Ride Review
by Wil Barrett
July 1, 2017
Earlier this week, Temecula-based Intense Cycles announced its newest entry into the long-travel 29er market; the Carbine. Based on the previous Carbine 29er, the new version has been stroked with the longerer/slackerer brush whilst also receiving a full overhaul of its suspension package. Now featuring the JS Enduro linkage, the Carbine dishes out 155mm of earth-slaying travel, whilst being paired up to a chunky 160mm travel fork.
You may have already read the launch article on the new Carbine, and if you’ve been on the site this week, you’ll have seen our First Ride Review too. Now you can watch the video too, complete with Wil’s bragging about being on a beach in Italy. Jerk…
But first, a quick recap on what this machine is all about;
“For 2018, the new bike offers up a modern trail geometry, with longer reach for a more confidence-inspiring ride. The JS Tuned suspension “enduro link” has been developed and refined, offer longer links (including a carbon upper link) to optimize leverage curve, axle path and overall performance to make the Carbine an uncompromising 29” enduro race machine” – from Intense Cycles.
Intense Cycles Carbine Features
- Long travel full suspension enduro bike
- 29in wheels
- Carbon fibre frame: Standard and SL versions available
- 155mm travel
- JS Enduro Linkage
- 160mm travel fork
- 65.5° head angle
- 74° seat angle
- 1x only
- PF92 threadless bottom bracket shell
- ISCG 05 chainguide tabs
- 445mm chainstay length
- Boost 148x12mm rear hub spacing
- 31.6mm diameter seatpost
- Internal gear cable, brake and dropper line routing
- Clearance for water bottle inside mainframe
- Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large
- Frame RRP: £3100
- Complete bike RRP: £3900 – £9000
We’re still trying to work out the colour of this Factory Spec Carbine. Do you guys reckon it’s Wonder Woman? Or more Spiderman? Get a closer look in this video to make your own mind up about the new Carbine from Intense Cycles.
sillyoldman said on July 1, 2017
“PF92 threaded bottom bracket shell”
Say what?
singletrackwil said on July 1, 2017
@sillyoldman – it’s a 92mm wide bottom bracket shell with press-in cups, much like a headset. Makes for a wider BB junction compared to a threaded BB shell that’s normally 68mm or 73mm wide.