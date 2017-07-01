Video: Intense Carbine First Ride Review

Earlier this week, Temecula-based Intense Cycles announced its newest entry into the long-travel 29er market; the Carbine. Based on the previous Carbine 29er, the new version has been stroked with the longerer/slackerer brush whilst also receiving a full overhaul of its suspension package. Now featuring the JS Enduro linkage, the Carbine dishes out 155mm of earth-slaying travel, whilst being paired up to a chunky 160mm travel fork.

You may have already read the launch article on the new Carbine, and if you’ve been on the site this week, you’ll have seen our First Ride Review too. Now you can watch the video too, complete with Wil’s bragging about being on a beach in Italy. Jerk…

But first, a quick recap on what this machine is all about;

“For 2018, the new bike offers up a modern trail geometry, with longer reach for a more confidence-inspiring ride. The JS Tuned suspension “enduro link” has been developed and refined, offer longer links (including a carbon upper link) to optimize leverage curve, axle path and overall performance to make the Carbine an uncompromising 29” enduro race machine” – from Intense Cycles.

Intense Cycles Carbine Features

Long travel full suspension enduro bike

29in wheels

Carbon fibre frame: Standard and SL versions available

155mm travel

JS Enduro Linkage

160mm travel fork

65.5° head angle

74° seat angle

1x only

PF92 threadless bottom bracket shell

ISCG 05 chainguide tabs

445mm chainstay length

Boost 148x12mm rear hub spacing

31.6mm diameter seatpost

Internal gear cable, brake and dropper line routing

Clearance for water bottle inside mainframe

Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

Frame RRP: £3100

Complete bike RRP: £3900 – £9000

We’re still trying to work out the colour of this Factory Spec Carbine. Do you guys reckon it’s Wonder Woman? Or more Spiderman? Get a closer look in this video to make your own mind up about the new Carbine from Intense Cycles.