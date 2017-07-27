Video: Claudio Caluori Rides Steve Smith Memorial Park

It’s been fourteen months since Steve Smith, known as Chainsaw, sadly passed away. Since then, in the place his ashes were scattered, people have been building an entirely appropriate kind of memorial park: a bike park. It’s in Nanaimo, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and will officially open just a few weeks from now, on the 9th of August.

In the video below, Claudio Caluori and Mark Wallace take a very special run down, with Steve’s mother Tiann Smith having invited Claudio to ride on Steve’s own downhill bike.

“The grand opening of the park will be on the 9th of August at Bepan Park, next to the BMX track in Nanaimo. The opening kicks off at 1pm and will be attended by World Cup pro’s, Industry supporters, sponsors and the local community. #longlivechainsaw”

We can think of no finer tribute to Chainsaw than something so many riders are going to enjoy. Long live Chainsaw indeed.

(No video showing above? Here’s a link).

Steve Smith was born in Cassidy and grew up riding on Mount Prevost near Duncan. He went on to become a legend in the downhill mountain biking world. Nicknamed the Canadian Chainsaw, Smith captured the UCI World Cup Championship in 2013. He died, at the age of 26, after a dirt biking crash in May. Even before the efforts taken up by his legacy fund, Smith dreamed of creating a place for young riders in Nanaimo to hone their skills.

