Video: 2017 Go Outdoors Mountain Mayhem

Mountain Mayhem 20 was held just a few weeks ago in glorious sunshine, at Gatcombe Park, Gloucestershire. The event marked the 20th year of the 24 hour endurance race, but also marked the last time Mayhem will be held, so was quite emotional for all involved.

For anyone who took part, of if you know anyone who was at the event, we’ve got a gallery to flick through here, and the full results of this classic endurance event are available at this link.

Go Outdoors, the title sponsors of Mountain Mayhem 20, put together the following video made up of clips from the event. The following 4-minute long video shows highlights of the race from start to finish including chats with a few of the riders and those who helped make Mayhem 20 a success.

If you can’t see the video below watch it here on our Facebook Page.