SRAM Introduce New Oval Chaninrings

SRAM Introduce New Oval Chainrings

July 1, 2017

No, your screens haven’t gone wonky. Those SRAM X-Sync chainrings are oval! With a direct mount, spiderless design, these are pretty swish looking beasties, all curvy teeth and oval wonk.

The 32T chainring
Feeling peppy? How about a 34T?

They’ll be £107 each and will come in 32, 34, 36 and 38T from your regular SRAM chainring supplier.
(And if you’re a weedy rider who likes your 28T, you’ll have to toughen up! Or get 10-50T Eagle 12 speed…)

Bigger now. The 36T big enough? The three bolt setup will ensure you can’t get the orientation wrong.
One ring to rule them all! The 38T. Have you ever seen such a monster in the real world?

