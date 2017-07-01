SRAM Introduce New Oval Chaninrings

No, your screens haven’t gone wonky. Those SRAM X-Sync chainrings are oval! With a direct mount, spiderless design, these are pretty swish looking beasties, all curvy teeth and oval wonk.

They’ll be £107 each and will come in 32, 34, 36 and 38T from your regular SRAM chainring supplier.

(And if you’re a weedy rider who likes your 28T, you’ll have to toughen up! Or get 10-50T Eagle 12 speed…)