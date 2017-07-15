SRAM Beef Up Carbon Roam 60 Wheels For 29ers

When SRAM launched the new version of the Roam 60 wheelset last year in February, notably absent from the launch was an option for 29er riders. Although SRAM initially said it would only be producing the carbon Roam 60 wheels in a 27.5in diameter, it looks like that stance has changed;

“The evolution of high-performance 29″ wheel bikes is undeniable. From XC to DH, these bikes have proven to be incredibly capable, not to mention a ton of fun.”

Of course many riders and bike brands have been aware of the benefits of 29in wheels for a good while now, but even in the last 12 months there’s been a huge uptake in interest in the 29er trail and enduro bike markets, and SRAM has decided the time is right to unveil its brand new high-end carbon wheelset; the Roam 60.

Much like the Roam 60 27.5in wheels, the 29er version uses a carbon fibre rim that’s hookless, asymmetric and tubeless compatible. A 30mm internal rim width is ideally suited for modern trail tyres from 2.2in to 2.6in wide, such as Maxxis’ latest Wide Trail tyre options.

To manage the extra loads applied by the larger diameter rims, SRAM has built the 29er version of the Roam 60 hoops with four extra spokes per wheel. Those 28 spokes are laced with a 4-cross pattern for added stiffness, and reliability has been made a key priority with the wheels engineered to use the same length spoke front and rear, left and right. Externally adjustable nipples are made from brass rather than alloy.

SRAM Roam 60 Wheel Features

Unidirectional carbon fibre construction

Hookless tubeless ready rim

30mm internal rim width

Double Time 4-pawl freehub mechanism

52 points of engagement for 6.9° pickup

28 straight-pull bladed spokes per wheel

4 cross lacing pattern

External brass spoke nipples

Available with SRAM XD and Shimano freehub bodies

Available in Boost, non-Boost and quick release options

Claimed weight: 1790 grams

RRP: £1644 (pair)

At the centre of the Roam 60 wheels are SRAM’s 900-series hubs, which use tools-free end caps and sealed cartridge bearings. The rear hub gets a 4-pawl mechanism set in a 2-phase offset to deliver 52 points of engagement for quick pickup at the pedals.

Pricing sits middle-of-the-road for carbon wheels, coming in at about twice the price of a set of Sixth Element carbon wheels, and half the price of a pair of ENVE hoops.