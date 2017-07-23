Review: Alpinestars Paragon Knee Pads – Winner Best Value

The Alpinestars Paragon knee pads take out the Best Value award in our 'Pads For Pedalling' group test. See why here; Brand: Alpinestars Product: Paragon Knee Pads From: ZyroFisher, zyrofisher.co.uk Price: £40 Tested: by Wil Barrett for 6 months

In Issue #112 of Singletrack Magazine, we put 14 different knee pads through the grinder as part of our ‘Pads For Pedalling’ group test.

As part of that group test, we had five awards given out; the Most Breathable, the Most Comfortable, the Best Protection, the Best Value, and the Best All Round knee pad.

“As knees are particularly vulnerable to injury, the Paragon Knee Guard provides impact and abrasion protection via its strategically positioned rip-stop reinforcements. Its breathable mesh knee sock provides excellent levels of breathability and comfort, while the ergonomic, pre-shaped design is highly optimized for performance fit in various riding positions” – From Alpinestars.

Alpinestars Paragon Knee Pad Features

Lightweight soft shell sleeve-style knee pad

Mesh fabric for breathability

Elasticated cuffs

Silicone printing to prevent slippage and help keep protector securely positioned

Pre-shaped, ergonomic design for optimized performance in various riding positions

CE-certified protector offers targeted coverage and protection in key areas

Flat inward-facing seams for improved comfort and ‘second skin’ feel and fit

Sizes: XX-Small, X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, XX-Large

RRP: £40

Alpinestars Paragon Knee Pads Review – Best Value Award

Italian motocross brand, Alpinestars, was found lurking around the mountain bike scene as early as 2004, when it collaborated with the G-Cross Honda DH World Cup team to create apparel and protection for the likes of Greg Minnaar and Brendan Fairclough. Officially launching its mountain bike line in 2010, Alpinestars has been steadily growing its range of moto-inspired riding apparel and protective wear ever since.

The Paragon knee pads slot into the wider Paragon range, which is specifically targeted towards high-mileage trail and enduro riders. The Paragon knee pads are so lightweight, however, that even cross-country riders could be coaxed into donning a set.

Using a stretchy mesh sleeve, the Paragon knee pads are highly breathable and particularly friendly for use in warmer climates. The cuffs are elasticated to keep the sleeves in place, and additional silicone printed detailing provides additional stick. Quite impressively, Alpinestars offers the Paragon knee pad in seven sizes from XX-Small through to XX-Large, so there’s no need to compromise on fit. This massive size range also provides a genuine option for those on either side of the size spectrum.

In terms of padding, the Paragons don’t receive any fancy D3O or VPD-type materials. Instead, a straightforward polyurethane cup provides protection over the kneecap. It isn’t quite as flexible as other options, but it is CE-certified and well up to the task of delivering proper impact protection. Alpinestars has also chiselled in ventilation holes through the protector, so it provides excellent cooling properties too.

While the stiffer padding on the Paragon knee pad wasn’t quite as well articulated as some of the fancier pads on test, it never seemed to be a problem while riding. They’re also quite a slim pad, so they fit underneath shorts and riding trousers without issue.

Alpinestars Paragon Knee Pads Review – Overall

The Paragon knee pads aren’t the most generously padded on test, and they’re not quite as supple as some of the fancier options that use more expensive and higher-tech materials. But they are slim, lightweight, and impressively breathable. Along with protection that’s CE-certified, they offer incredible value for money for those wanting comfortable and unobtrusive knee pads.

Review Info

