Orbea Updates Occam TR & AM For 2018

Hot on the heels of the release of the brand new Rallon 29er enduro bike comes the news from our Basque neighbours that they’ll be updating the much-loved Occam platform too. Rather than a full ground-up redesign, the Occam TR and Occam AM receive more subtle tweaks that include a slight beefing of both frames and spec, with a bump up in suspension travel.

The Occam TR remains as the 29in trail bike with 120mm of rear travel, but increases fork travel to 130mm with the addition of the Fox 34 Float. Also new for the Occam TR is the addition of 27.5+ capability, with the frame now ready to accept a 3.0in wide tyre.

The Occam AM on the other hand sticks to just 27.5in wheels while moving up to 150mm of travel, which is incidentally the same amount of rear travel as the new Rallon. However, whereas the Rallon is the speed-freak enduro sled, the Occam AM is more of a versatile do-it-all long travel trail bike. Kind of like what the Trek Remedy is to the Slash.

For the 2018 Orbea Occam AM, the overall frame shape remains quite similar to the outgoing version. For the OMR carbon frames, that includes a pivotless UFO suspension design with a one-piece swingarm. For the alloy frames, a pivot sits concentric to the rear axle. The addition of the Fox DPX2 rear shock on the upper models along with the Fox 34 Float fork should make for a smoother and more capable package. Add in slackened geometry, bigger bars and wider rims, and you’ve got a very nice looking trail bike for doing the things on the mountains.

Orbea Occam AM Features

Long travel full suspension trail bike

27.5in wheels

Carbon fibre & Alloy frame options

150mm rear travel

Designed for 150mm travel fork

66.5° head angle

74.5° seat angle

1x only

Boost 148x12mm rear hub spacing

425mm chainstay length

31.6mm diameter seatpost

Internal gear cable, brake and dropper line routing

Clearance for water bottle inside mainframe

Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

RRP: £1699 – £6499

2018 Orbea Occam AM M-LTD Specifications

Frame // OMR Carbon Fibre, 150mm Travel

OMR Carbon Fibre, 150mm Travel Fork // Fox 34 Float Factory Series FIT4, 150mm Travel

Fox 34 Float Factory Series FIT4, 150mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPX2 Factory Series 3-Position

Fox Float DPX2 Factory Series 3-Position Wheels // DT Swiss XMC-1200 Spline 30mm, Boost Front & Rear

DT Swiss XMC-1200 Spline 30mm, Boost Front & Rear Tyres // Maxxis High Roller II 2.4in Front & Ardent 2.4in Rear

Maxxis High Roller II 2.4in Front & Ardent 2.4in Rear Drivetrain // SRAM XX1 Eagle 1×12

SRAM XX1 Eagle 1×12 Brakes // SRAM Guide RSC

SRAM Guide RSC Bars // Race Face Next 35, 780mm Width

Race Face Next 35, 780mm Width Stem // Race Face Turbine R 35, 50mm Length

Race Face Turbine R 35, 50mm Length Seatpost // Race Face Turbine Dropper, 150mm Travel

Race Face Turbine Dropper, 150mm Travel RRP // £6499

2018 Orbea Occam AM M10 Specifications

Frame // OMR Carbon Fibre, 150mm Travel

OMR Carbon Fibre, 150mm Travel Fork // Fox 34 Float Factory Series FIT4, 150mm Travel

Fox 34 Float Factory Series FIT4, 150mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPX2 Factory Series 3-Position

Fox Float DPX2 Factory Series 3-Position Wheels // DT Swiss M-1700 Spline 30mm, Boost Front & Rear

DT Swiss M-1700 Spline 30mm, Boost Front & Rear Tyres // Maxxis High Roller II 2.4in Front & Ardent 2.4in Rear

Maxxis High Roller II 2.4in Front & Ardent 2.4in Rear Drivetrain // SRAM GX Eagle 1×12

SRAM GX Eagle 1×12 Brakes // Shimano Deore XT

Shimano Deore XT Bars // Race Face Aeffect 35, 760mm Width

Race Face Aeffect 35, 760mm Width Stem // Race Face Aeffect 35, 50mm Length

Race Face Aeffect 35, 50mm Length Seatpost // Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel

Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel RRP // £4299

2018 Orbea Occam AM M30 Specifications

Frame // OMR Carbon Fibre, 150mm Travel

OMR Carbon Fibre, 150mm Travel Fork // Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 150mm Travel

Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 150mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position

Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position Wheels // DT Swiss M-1900 Spline 30mm, Boost Front & Rear

DT Swiss M-1900 Spline 30mm, Boost Front & Rear Tyres // Maxxis High Roller II 2.4in Front & Ardent 2.4in Rear

Maxxis High Roller II 2.4in Front & Ardent 2.4in Rear Drivetrain // Shimano SLX/XT 1×11

Shimano SLX/XT 1×11 Brakes // Shimano MT500

Shimano MT500 Bars // Orbea OC-11, 760mm Width

Orbea OC-11, 760mm Width Stem // Race Face Ride, 50mm Length

Race Face Ride, 50mm Length Seatpost // Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel

Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel RRP // £3199

2018 Orbea Occam AM H10 Specifications

Frame // Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 150mm Travel

Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 150mm Travel Fork // Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 150mm Travel

Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 150mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position

Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position Wheels // DT Swiss M-1900 Spline, Boost Front & Rear

DT Swiss M-1900 Spline, Boost Front & Rear Tyres // Maxxis High Roller II 2.4in Front & Ardent 2.4in Rear

Maxxis High Roller II 2.4in Front & Ardent 2.4in Rear Drivetrain // SRAM GX Eagle 1×12

SRAM GX Eagle 1×12 Brakes // Shimano MT500

Shimano MT500 Bars // Race Face Aeffect 35, 760mm Width

Race Face Aeffect 35, 760mm Width Stem // Race Face Aeffect 35, 50mm Length

Race Face Aeffect 35, 50mm Length Seatpost // Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel

Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel RRP // £2799

2018 Orbea Occam AM H30 Specifications

Frame // Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 150mm Travel

Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 150mm Travel Fork // Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 150mm Travel

Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 150mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position

Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position Wheels // Mach1 Klixx, Boost Front & Rear

Mach1 Klixx, Boost Front & Rear Tyres // Maxxis High Roller II 2.4in Front & Ardent 2.4in Rear

Maxxis High Roller II 2.4in Front & Ardent 2.4in Rear Drivetrain // Shimano SLX/XT 1×11

Shimano SLX/XT 1×11 Brakes // Shimano MT500

Shimano MT500 Bars // Orbea OC-11, 760mm Width

Orbea OC-11, 760mm Width Stem // Race Face Ride, 50mm Length

Race Face Ride, 50mm Length Seatpost // Race Face Aeffect Dropper, 125mm Travel

Race Face Aeffect Dropper, 125mm Travel RRP // £2299

2018 Orbea Occam AM H50 Specifications

Frame // Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 150mm Travel

Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 150mm Travel Fork // RockShox Recon RL, 150mm Travel

RockShox Recon RL, 150mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position

Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position Wheels // Mach1 Klixx, Boost Front & Rear

Mach1 Klixx, Boost Front & Rear Tyres // Maxxis High Roller II 2.4in Front & Ardent 2.4in Rear

Maxxis High Roller II 2.4in Front & Ardent 2.4in Rear Drivetrain // Shimano SLX 1×11

Shimano SLX 1×11 Brakes // Shimano M365

Shimano M365 Bars // Orbea OC-11, 760mm Width

Orbea OC-11, 760mm Width Stem // Orbea OC-11, 50mm Length

Orbea OC-11, 50mm Length Seatpost // Orbea Digit 31.6mm

Orbea Digit 31.6mm RRP // £1699

Like the new Occam AM, the Occam TR has also been updated with a more burly parts spec and the move to slacker geometry. The head angle kicks out to 67.5° and fork travel increases to 130mm, and the frame is now plus tyre compatible when paired with 27.5in wheels. Orbea will be offering both 29in and 27.5+ build options in the Occam TR, and with both carbon and alloy frames too.

Orbea Occam TR Features

Mid travel full suspension trail bike

29in or 27.5+ wheels

Carbon fibre & Alloy frame options

120mm rear travel

Designed for 130mm travel fork

67.5° head angle

74° seat angle

1x and 2x compatible

Boost 148x12mm rear hub spacing

435mm chainstay length

31.6mm diameter seatpost

Internal gear cable, brake and dropper line routing

Clearance for water bottle inside mainframe

Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

RRP: £1699 – £6399

2018 Orbea Occam TR M-LTD Specifications

Frame // OMR Carbon Fibre, 120mm Travel

OMR Carbon Fibre, 120mm Travel Fork // Fox 34 Float Factory Series FIT4, 130mm Travel

Fox 34 Float Factory Series FIT4, 130mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPS Factory Series 3-Position

Fox Float DPS Factory Series 3-Position Wheels // DT Swiss XMC-1200 Spline 25mm, Boost Front & Rear

DT Swiss XMC-1200 Spline 25mm, Boost Front & Rear Tyres // Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear

Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear Drivetrain // SRAM XX1 Eagle 1×12

SRAM XX1 Eagle 1×12 Brakes // SRAM Guide RSC

SRAM Guide RSC Bars // Race Face Next 35, 780mm Width

Race Face Next 35, 780mm Width Stem // Race Face Turbine R 35, 50mm Length

Race Face Turbine R 35, 50mm Length Seatpost // Race Face Turbine Dropper, 150mm Travel

Race Face Turbine Dropper, 150mm Travel RRP // £6499

2018 Orbea Occam TR M10 Specifications

Frame // OMR Carbon Fibre, 120mm Travel

OMR Carbon Fibre, 120mm Travel Fork // Fox 34 Float Factory Series FIT4, 130mm Travel

Fox 34 Float Factory Series FIT4, 130mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPS Factory Series 3-Position

Fox Float DPS Factory Series 3-Position Wheels // DT Swiss M-1700 Spline 30mm, Boost Front & Rear

DT Swiss M-1700 Spline 30mm, Boost Front & Rear Tyres // Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear

Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear Drivetrain // SRAM GX Eagle 1×12

SRAM GX Eagle 1×12 Brakes // Shimano Deore XT

Shimano Deore XT Bars // Race Face Aeffect 35, 760mm Width

Race Face Aeffect 35, 760mm Width Stem // Race Face Aeffect 35, 50mm Length

Race Face Aeffect 35, 50mm Length Seatpost // Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel

Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel RRP // £4299

2018 Orbea Occam TR M20 Plus Specifications

Frame // OMR Carbon Fibre, 120mm Travel

OMR Carbon Fibre, 120mm Travel Fork // Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel

Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position

Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position Wheels // DT Swiss M-1700 Spline 35mm, Boost Front & Rear

DT Swiss M-1700 Spline 35mm, Boost Front & Rear Tyres // Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear

Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear Drivetrain // SRAM GX Eagle 1×12

SRAM GX Eagle 1×12 Brakes // Shimano Deore XT

Shimano Deore XT Bars // Race Face Aeffect 35, 760mm Width

Race Face Aeffect 35, 760mm Width Stem // Race Face Aeffect 35, 50mm Length

Race Face Aeffect 35, 50mm Length Seatpost // Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel

Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel RRP // £3999

2018 Orbea Occam TR M30 Specifications

Frame // OMR Carbon Fibre, 120mm Travel

OMR Carbon Fibre, 120mm Travel Fork // Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel

Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position

Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position Wheels // DT Swiss M-1900 Spline, Boost Front & Rear

DT Swiss M-1900 Spline, Boost Front & Rear Tyres // Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear

Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear Drivetrain // Shimano SLX/XT 1×11

Shimano SLX/XT 1×11 Brakes // Shimano MT500

Shimano MT500 Bars // Orbea OC-11, 760mm Width

Orbea OC-11, 760mm Width Stem // Race Face Ride, 50mm Length

Race Face Ride, 50mm Length Seatpost // Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel

Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel RRP // £3199

2018 Orbea Occam TR H10 Specifications

Frame // Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 120mm Travel

Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 120mm Travel Fork // Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel

Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position

Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position Wheels // DT Swiss M-1900 Spline, Boost Front & Rear

DT Swiss M-1900 Spline, Boost Front & Rear Tyres // Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear

Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear Drivetrain // SRAM GX Eagle 1×12

SRAM GX Eagle 1×12 Brakes // Shimano MT500

Shimano MT500 Bars // Race Face Aeffect 35, 760mm Width

Race Face Aeffect 35, 760mm Width Stem // Race Face Aeffect 35, 50mm Length

Race Face Aeffect 35, 50mm Length Seatpost // Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel

Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel RRP // £2799

2018 Orbea Occam TR H20 Plus Specifications

Frame // Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 120mm Travel

Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 120mm Travel Fork // Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel

Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position

Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position Wheels // Sun Ringle Duroc 27.5 TR40, Boost Front & Rear

Sun Ringle Duroc 27.5 TR40, Boost Front & Rear Tyres // Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear

Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear Drivetrain // Shimano SLX/XT 1×11

Shimano SLX/XT 1×11 Brakes // Shimano MT500

Shimano MT500 Bars // Race Face Aeffect 35, 760mm Width

Race Face Aeffect 35, 760mm Width Stem // Race Face Aeffect 35, 50mm Length

Race Face Aeffect 35, 50mm Length Seatpost // Race Face Aeffect Dropper, 125mm Travel

Race Face Aeffect Dropper, 125mm Travel RRP // £2599

2018 Orbea Occam AM H30 Specifications

Frame // Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 120mm Travel

Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 120mm Travel Fork // Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel

Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position

Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position Wheels // Mach1 Klixx, Boost Front & Rear

Mach1 Klixx, Boost Front & Rear Tyres // Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear

Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear Drivetrain // Shimano SLX/XT 1×11

Shimano SLX/XT 1×11 Brakes // Shimano MT500

Shimano MT500 Bars // Orbea OC-11, 760mm Width

Orbea OC-11, 760mm Width Stem // Race Face Ride, 50mm Length

Race Face Ride, 50mm Length Seatpost // Orbea Digit

Orbea Digit RRP // £2299

2018 Orbea Occam TR H50 Specifications

Frame // Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 120mm Travel

Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 120mm Travel Fork // RockShox Recon RL, 130mm Travel

RockShox Recon RL, 130mm Travel Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position

Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position Wheels // Mach1 Klixx, Boost Front & Rear

Mach1 Klixx, Boost Front & Rear Tyres // Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear

Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear Drivetrain // Shimano SLX 1×11

Shimano SLX 1×11 Brakes // Shimano M365

Shimano M365 Bars // Orbea OC-11, 760mm Width

Orbea OC-11, 760mm Width Stem // Orbea OC-11, 50mm Length

Orbea OC-11, 50mm Length Seatpost // Orbea Digit 31.6mm

Orbea Digit 31.6mm RRP // £1699

Having previously reviewed the Occam TR and been impressed by its speed and efficient handling, the improvements to the 2018 certainly look promising. Want more info? Head to the Orbea website for all you need to know.