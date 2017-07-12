Orbea Updates Occam TR & AM For 2018
by Wil Barrett
July 12, 2017
Hot on the heels of the release of the brand new Rallon 29er enduro bike comes the news from our Basque neighbours that they’ll be updating the much-loved Occam platform too. Rather than a full ground-up redesign, the Occam TR and Occam AM receive more subtle tweaks that include a slight beefing of both frames and spec, with a bump up in suspension travel.
The Occam TR remains as the 29in trail bike with 120mm of rear travel, but increases fork travel to 130mm with the addition of the Fox 34 Float. Also new for the Occam TR is the addition of 27.5+ capability, with the frame now ready to accept a 3.0in wide tyre.
The Occam AM on the other hand sticks to just 27.5in wheels while moving up to 150mm of travel, which is incidentally the same amount of rear travel as the new Rallon. However, whereas the Rallon is the speed-freak enduro sled, the Occam AM is more of a versatile do-it-all long travel trail bike. Kind of like what the Trek Remedy is to the Slash.
For the 2018 Orbea Occam AM, the overall frame shape remains quite similar to the outgoing version. For the OMR carbon frames, that includes a pivotless UFO suspension design with a one-piece swingarm. For the alloy frames, a pivot sits concentric to the rear axle. The addition of the Fox DPX2 rear shock on the upper models along with the Fox 34 Float fork should make for a smoother and more capable package. Add in slackened geometry, bigger bars and wider rims, and you’ve got a very nice looking trail bike for doing the things on the mountains.
Orbea Occam AM Features
- Long travel full suspension trail bike
- 27.5in wheels
- Carbon fibre & Alloy frame options
- 150mm rear travel
- Designed for 150mm travel fork
- 66.5° head angle
- 74.5° seat angle
- 1x only
- Boost 148x12mm rear hub spacing
- 425mm chainstay length
- 31.6mm diameter seatpost
- Internal gear cable, brake and dropper line routing
- Clearance for water bottle inside mainframe
- Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large
- RRP: £1699 – £6499
2018 Orbea Occam AM M-LTD Specifications
- Frame // OMR Carbon Fibre, 150mm Travel
- Fork // Fox 34 Float Factory Series FIT4, 150mm Travel
- Shock // Fox Float DPX2 Factory Series 3-Position
- Wheels // DT Swiss XMC-1200 Spline 30mm, Boost Front & Rear
- Tyres // Maxxis High Roller II 2.4in Front & Ardent 2.4in Rear
- Drivetrain // SRAM XX1 Eagle 1×12
- Brakes // SRAM Guide RSC
- Bars // Race Face Next 35, 780mm Width
- Stem // Race Face Turbine R 35, 50mm Length
- Seatpost // Race Face Turbine Dropper, 150mm Travel
- RRP // £6499
2018 Orbea Occam AM M10 Specifications
- Frame // OMR Carbon Fibre, 150mm Travel
- Fork // Fox 34 Float Factory Series FIT4, 150mm Travel
- Shock // Fox Float DPX2 Factory Series 3-Position
- Wheels // DT Swiss M-1700 Spline 30mm, Boost Front & Rear
- Tyres // Maxxis High Roller II 2.4in Front & Ardent 2.4in Rear
- Drivetrain // SRAM GX Eagle 1×12
- Brakes // Shimano Deore XT
- Bars // Race Face Aeffect 35, 760mm Width
- Stem // Race Face Aeffect 35, 50mm Length
- Seatpost // Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel
- RRP // £4299
2018 Orbea Occam AM M30 Specifications
- Frame // OMR Carbon Fibre, 150mm Travel
- Fork // Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 150mm Travel
- Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position
- Wheels // DT Swiss M-1900 Spline 30mm, Boost Front & Rear
- Tyres // Maxxis High Roller II 2.4in Front & Ardent 2.4in Rear
- Drivetrain // Shimano SLX/XT 1×11
- Brakes // Shimano MT500
- Bars // Orbea OC-11, 760mm Width
- Stem // Race Face Ride, 50mm Length
- Seatpost // Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel
- RRP // £3199
2018 Orbea Occam AM H10 Specifications
- Frame // Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 150mm Travel
- Fork // Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 150mm Travel
- Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position
- Wheels // DT Swiss M-1900 Spline, Boost Front & Rear
- Tyres // Maxxis High Roller II 2.4in Front & Ardent 2.4in Rear
- Drivetrain // SRAM GX Eagle 1×12
- Brakes // Shimano MT500
- Bars // Race Face Aeffect 35, 760mm Width
- Stem // Race Face Aeffect 35, 50mm Length
- Seatpost // Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel
- RRP // £2799
2018 Orbea Occam AM H30 Specifications
- Frame // Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 150mm Travel
- Fork // Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 150mm Travel
- Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position
- Wheels // Mach1 Klixx, Boost Front & Rear
- Tyres // Maxxis High Roller II 2.4in Front & Ardent 2.4in Rear
- Drivetrain // Shimano SLX/XT 1×11
- Brakes // Shimano MT500
- Bars // Orbea OC-11, 760mm Width
- Stem // Race Face Ride, 50mm Length
- Seatpost // Race Face Aeffect Dropper, 125mm Travel
- RRP // £2299
2018 Orbea Occam AM H50 Specifications
- Frame // Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 150mm Travel
- Fork // RockShox Recon RL, 150mm Travel
- Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position
- Wheels // Mach1 Klixx, Boost Front & Rear
- Tyres // Maxxis High Roller II 2.4in Front & Ardent 2.4in Rear
- Drivetrain // Shimano SLX 1×11
- Brakes // Shimano M365
- Bars // Orbea OC-11, 760mm Width
- Stem // Orbea OC-11, 50mm Length
- Seatpost // Orbea Digit 31.6mm
- RRP // £1699
Like the new Occam AM, the Occam TR has also been updated with a more burly parts spec and the move to slacker geometry. The head angle kicks out to 67.5° and fork travel increases to 130mm, and the frame is now plus tyre compatible when paired with 27.5in wheels. Orbea will be offering both 29in and 27.5+ build options in the Occam TR, and with both carbon and alloy frames too.
Orbea Occam TR Features
- Mid travel full suspension trail bike
- 29in or 27.5+ wheels
- Carbon fibre & Alloy frame options
- 120mm rear travel
- Designed for 130mm travel fork
- 67.5° head angle
- 74° seat angle
- 1x and 2x compatible
- Boost 148x12mm rear hub spacing
- 435mm chainstay length
- 31.6mm diameter seatpost
- Internal gear cable, brake and dropper line routing
- Clearance for water bottle inside mainframe
- Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large
- RRP: £1699 – £6399
2018 Orbea Occam TR M-LTD Specifications
- Frame // OMR Carbon Fibre, 120mm Travel
- Fork // Fox 34 Float Factory Series FIT4, 130mm Travel
- Shock // Fox Float DPS Factory Series 3-Position
- Wheels // DT Swiss XMC-1200 Spline 25mm, Boost Front & Rear
- Tyres // Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear
- Drivetrain // SRAM XX1 Eagle 1×12
- Brakes // SRAM Guide RSC
- Bars // Race Face Next 35, 780mm Width
- Stem // Race Face Turbine R 35, 50mm Length
- Seatpost // Race Face Turbine Dropper, 150mm Travel
- RRP // £6499
2018 Orbea Occam TR M10 Specifications
- Frame // OMR Carbon Fibre, 120mm Travel
- Fork // Fox 34 Float Factory Series FIT4, 130mm Travel
- Shock // Fox Float DPS Factory Series 3-Position
- Wheels // DT Swiss M-1700 Spline 30mm, Boost Front & Rear
- Tyres // Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear
- Drivetrain // SRAM GX Eagle 1×12
- Brakes // Shimano Deore XT
- Bars // Race Face Aeffect 35, 760mm Width
- Stem // Race Face Aeffect 35, 50mm Length
- Seatpost // Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel
- RRP // £4299
2018 Orbea Occam TR M20 Plus Specifications
- Frame // OMR Carbon Fibre, 120mm Travel
- Fork // Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel
- Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position
- Wheels // DT Swiss M-1700 Spline 35mm, Boost Front & Rear
- Tyres // Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear
- Drivetrain // SRAM GX Eagle 1×12
- Brakes // Shimano Deore XT
- Bars // Race Face Aeffect 35, 760mm Width
- Stem // Race Face Aeffect 35, 50mm Length
- Seatpost // Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel
- RRP // £3999
2018 Orbea Occam TR M30 Specifications
- Frame // OMR Carbon Fibre, 120mm Travel
- Fork // Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel
- Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position
- Wheels // DT Swiss M-1900 Spline, Boost Front & Rear
- Tyres // Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear
- Drivetrain // Shimano SLX/XT 1×11
- Brakes // Shimano MT500
- Bars // Orbea OC-11, 760mm Width
- Stem // Race Face Ride, 50mm Length
- Seatpost // Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel
- RRP // £3199
2018 Orbea Occam TR H10 Specifications
- Frame // Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 120mm Travel
- Fork // Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel
- Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position
- Wheels // DT Swiss M-1900 Spline, Boost Front & Rear
- Tyres // Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear
- Drivetrain // SRAM GX Eagle 1×12
- Brakes // Shimano MT500
- Bars // Race Face Aeffect 35, 760mm Width
- Stem // Race Face Aeffect 35, 50mm Length
- Seatpost // Race Face Turbine Dropper, 125mm Travel
- RRP // £2799
2018 Orbea Occam TR H20 Plus Specifications
- Frame // Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 120mm Travel
- Fork // Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel
- Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position
- Wheels // Sun Ringle Duroc 27.5 TR40, Boost Front & Rear
- Tyres // Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear
- Drivetrain // Shimano SLX/XT 1×11
- Brakes // Shimano MT500
- Bars // Race Face Aeffect 35, 760mm Width
- Stem // Race Face Aeffect 35, 50mm Length
- Seatpost // Race Face Aeffect Dropper, 125mm Travel
- RRP // £2599
2018 Orbea Occam AM H30 Specifications
- Frame // Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 120mm Travel
- Fork // Fox 34 Float Performance Series, 130mm Travel
- Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position
- Wheels // Mach1 Klixx, Boost Front & Rear
- Tyres // Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear
- Drivetrain // Shimano SLX/XT 1×11
- Brakes // Shimano MT500
- Bars // Orbea OC-11, 760mm Width
- Stem // Race Face Ride, 50mm Length
- Seatpost // Orbea Digit
- RRP // £2299
2018 Orbea Occam TR H50 Specifications
- Frame // Hydroformed & Triple Butted Alloy, 120mm Travel
- Fork // RockShox Recon RL, 130mm Travel
- Shock // Fox Float DPS Performance Series 3-Position
- Wheels // Mach1 Klixx, Boost Front & Rear
- Tyres // Maxxis Ardent 2.4in Front & Forekaster 2.35in Rear
- Drivetrain // Shimano SLX 1×11
- Brakes // Shimano M365
- Bars // Orbea OC-11, 760mm Width
- Stem // Orbea OC-11, 50mm Length
- Seatpost // Orbea Digit 31.6mm
- RRP // £1699
Having previously reviewed the Occam TR and been impressed by its speed and efficient handling, the improvements to the 2018 certainly look promising. Want more info? Head to the Orbea website for all you need to know.
Premier Partners