Nordest Goes Titanium With Bardino Ti

Not long ago you would have seen that we ran a feature about the new Nordest brand and it’s Bardino steel enduro hardtail. Headed up by Pedro Jerónimo of Jerónimo Cycles fame, the small Tenerife-based company launched the Bardino on Kickstarter in order to generate pre-orders for its every first bike frame. The Kickstarter campaign proved so successful that the brand is now ready to do it all again, but this time in Titanium.

Using exactly the same geometry and stylings as the steel version, the Bardino Ti is also designed to accept 29in or 27.5+ wheels and up to a 160mm travel fork. Nordest call it an ‘enduro hardtail’, and with ISCG 05 chainguide tabs, Boost 148x12mm hub spacing and internal dropper post compatibility, it’s most definitely up to date there.

By using titanium tubes however, Nordest has lowered frame weight by a claimed 30%, bringing the Bardino Ti down to just 1859 grams for the M/L size.

Nordest Bardino Ti Features

Titanium frame with 3AL-2.5V & 6AL-4V tubing

29in or 27.5+ wheels

Clearance for 27.5×3.0in and 29×2.5in tyres

Designed for 160mm travel forks

Geometry based around 40mm stem length

65° head angle

74.5° seat tube angle

44mm head tube

425mm chainstay length

55mm bottom bracket drop

Threaded bottom bracket shell w/ISCG05 tabs

External gear and brake hose routing

Internal dropper post cable routing

Claimed weight: 1859 grams (4.1 lbs)

Available sizes: Medium, Medium/Large, Large

Frame RRP: €1299

The Bardino Ti press release has also come with a slightly sketchy translation, but unfortunately it does seem to be an improvement on the original Bardino press release that appeared to have gone through Google Translate.

“It’s a frame we’re we turned our dreams in reality, merging the experience of Jerónimo Cycles in design and manufacture titanium frames with our young Nordest Cycles brand that contribute with the geometry and illusion of a bike that now it’s travelling to the new owners around 16 countries worldwide.” – From Nordest.

The Bardino Ti will be available in four frame sizes, and Nordest will be offering it as both a frame-only and in complete bike options. Current pricing is €1299 for the titanium frame, which includes shipping within Europe. If you want to get your ti-drool on, head to the Nordest Cycles website for the info’s.