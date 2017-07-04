Mondraker Reveals 2018 Foxy Carbon Range

It’s fifteen years since Mondraker first launched their first Foxy trail bike, and it’s continuously developed since. For 2018, they’ve updated practically everything, with metric trunnion mounted shocks making everything more compact, cable routing made easier by internally molded shapes, boost wheel spacing and two different carbon layups.

The carbon frame options Mondraker are producing are dubbed the Stealth and Stealth Air. The Steal Air frames are lighter and more expensive. The quote below is from the press release, but it sounds like they’re subjecting the frames to a vacuum chamber between layers of carbon, to suck even the smallest air bubbles out, allowing them to reduce weight while maintaining strength.

Here’s what Mondraker have to say about their carbon manufacturing process: “The Stealth manufacturing method is the result of carrying out research on each of the critical processes that make it up, with the objective of improving its features as much as possible. From the selection and preparation of the different types of carbon fiber, preservation and impregnation with epoxy, to their detailed layout and manual application in their specific location, everything follows a strict process set out in the fiber plan written by the engineers. The use of solid internal molds, both in expanded high density polystyrene and in biodegradable silicon, allows for the optimal compression of fibers with the assurance of a clean extraction after the heat treatment.

“What stands out above all is our Vacuum Compression Process method, through which the frame is subjected to a process of fiber compression through a vacuum at high pressure. All frames and parts are put through this process after each layer of material is applied. This way, we can remove any potential air bubbles among layers and let us achieve a greater expansion of the epoxy adhesive between the weaves of the fibers. With this we can guarantee the reliability of the structure, achieving figures for strength and rigidity that are greater than those for fibers only applied manually.”

You probably keep hearing about trunnion shocks at the moment – it’s become a bit of a buzzword. What it actually means is that a vertically mounted shock plus linkage can be packed into a smaller space, allowing designers to keep the top tube low even on smaller frames.

Foxy Carbon RR SL Frame kit (including adjustable head angle kit) will be £2,999.

Here are the geometry charts, note the second one is specifically for the XR model:

You can read more on Mondraker’s website, and they’ve also made this video about the new Foxy range:

If you can’t see it, click this link.