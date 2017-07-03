July Online Deals – Disc Brakes From £12.49

Here are all the top deals, savings and online offers for July!

Shimano Disc Brakes – From £12.49

Chain Reaction Cycles is holding a warehouse sale where they the online reseller is offering Shimano hydraulic disc brakes from just £12.49!

As an added bonus, there’s £10 discount when spending £75 or more on any Warehouse Clearance products: WHSE2017

iPad Pro 256GB – £549.00

Ok not a cycling specific deal but everyone loves a gadget bargain. John Lewis has just reduced the price of 9.7in iPad Pro tablet with 256GB internal memory by £120. The 9.7in iPad Pro is available in Space Grey, Silver, Gold and Rose Gold, there are also bundles on sale too with included folding keyboard.

Save As Much As 46% off Giro and Fox Helmets

No matter if it’s hot and humid or wet and muddy, you’re always going to need a comfortable and protective helmet to keep you safe on the trails. Two of the best deals we’ve found is for the Fox Metah Helmet and Giro Montaro with MIPS technology.

50% Off Altura Microlite Jackets – £19.99

With the UK summer being its usual unpredictable self it’s wise to carry a lightweight jacket with you on longer rides. Normally retailing for £40.00, these Altura Microlite Showerproof Cycling Jackets come in bright yellow, red or classic black and are now just £19.99 from Merlin Cycles. Key features include;

50% Off Northwave Phantom Sunglasses

Northwave’s Phantom sunglasses boast a water repellent lens and high-quality optics for clear vision in all conditions. Normally retailing for £24.99 but on sale this month for just £12.49.

50% Off Dare2b Exude Jacket – £39.95

The Exude Jacket is another featherweight jacket option for dealing with the summer’s unpredictable weather. Not only is this jacket waterproof and breathable, but it looks good enough to wear on or off the bike;

Dropper seatpost from £84.99

If you’re still riding around on a static dropper post waiting for a good deal on a new dropper post then we have two for you right here. For those of you not wanting to spend too much you have the RSP Plummet post for just £84.99. If you want something a little higher-end then there’s the Easton Haven down from £249.99 to just £139.99.

50% off Halfords Advanced 200 Piece Socket and Ratchet Spanner Set

Halfords has selected advanced tool sets on sale at just half price. The set which caught out eye is this 200 piece advanced toolset which contains sockets, ratchet spanners plus a whole host of driver bits.

For more deals make sure you follow Singletrack Daily Deals on Facebook and watch out next month for another post with the latest huge savings.