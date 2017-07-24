Giant Reveal 2018 Reign Range

Giant have just this minute got in touch to tell us about their new range of 2018 Reigns. The headlines are that it’s longer, but no slacker than it used to be, and one comes with coil shock. Images and the full release below.

Here’s the full release:

“GIANT LAUNCHES FULL NEW RANGE OF REIGN ENDURO BIKES

Developed with Giant Factory Off-Road Team enduro pros, the all-new Reign range features both composite and aluminum frame choices to conquer aggressive terrain

Giant, the world leader in cycling technology, introduced an all-new range of Reign enduro bikes featuring updated Maestro suspension technology and refined frame geometry. Aimed at competitive enduro racers, big-mountain adventurers, and anyone who loves to tackle aggressive trails, the new Reign comes to market with pro off-road performance in its DNA.

Engineered, designed and developed with valuable input from Giant Factory Off-Road Team riders, the new Reign incorporates several new technologies and frame features that, over the past year, have been put to the test on the most demanding trails and enduro races around the world. Josh Carlson, who scored a top-10 ranking in last year’s Enduro World Series, rode multiple prototype versions, testing the Reign’s improved suspension capabilities at race events and on his local trails in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“One thing we’ve learned is that when it comes to enduro racing, small, incremental changes can have a major impact on your performance,” Carlson said. “We need a bike that can do it all. It has to climb 2000 meters in a day, and then give you the confidence to bomb down unfamiliar terrain when you’re right on that ragged edge. The suspension updates and new geometry on this Reign open up new possibilities for this style of trail riding.”

The updated Maestro rear suspension features 160mm of smooth travel and some key improvements that affect shock performance and the overall handling of the bike.

A new trunnion mount allows for a longer shock stroke and a lower leverage ratio, which improves small-bump compliance and pedaling efficiency. The trunnion mount also allows for more insertion depth for longer dropper posts. And a new Advanced Forged Composite upper rocker arm increases frame stiffness, adds strength and reduces overall weight.

Every model in the new Reign range features new frame geometry including an aggressive 65-degree headtube angle and 73-degree seattube angle, engineered for 160mm of suspension travel front and rear. Developed and refined over time, the new geometry boosts overall control without sacrificing agility or climbing efficiency. And it’s all optimized for 27.5 wheels, which strike the perfect balance of lightweight agility, acceleration and control that’s needed to tackle aggressive terrain.

“Working directly with Giant Factory Off-Road Team athletes, we opened up the cockpit, which allows a greater range of body movement in the most high-speed, rowdy scenarios imaginable, all without compromising overall stability,” said Kevin Dana, senior off-road global category manager at Giant. “Climbing, descending, or in the air—this bike gives the rider the confidence and control to push new limits.”

The 2018 Reign range includes two series. The Reign Advanced series is built on a lightweight, super-stiff Advanced-grade composite mainframe with an ALUXX SL aluminum rear swingarm. The Reign series features a full ALUXX SL aluminum frame. This series also includes a Reign SX model with an added 10 millimeters of front suspension travel and a special build kit that places more emphasis on technical all-mountain descents.

All the new Reign models are engineered and handcrafted by Giant, the only major bicycle brand that controls the entire frame-making process every step of the way. In addition, all models in the 2018 Reign range are engineered with Boost hub spacing for stiffer wheel performance, added tire clearance, and improved handling on the trail.

For flat-out speed and confidence on rough and rowdy enduro terrain, this is the fastest, most capable range of Reign bikes yet.

Learn more at https://www.giant-bicycles.com/global/makeitreign“