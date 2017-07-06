Found: New Alloy Procaliber From Trek Bikes

First spotted today via the Cyclescape Instagram page, various Trek dealers are starting to leak photos of the new Trek Procaliber hardtail. Some further lurking on the Trek USA website has unveiled more info on the brand new alloy Procaliber hardtail. Looking to replace the existing Superfly hardtail range, the new alloy Procaliber introduces Trek’s patented IsoSpeed decoupler into a frame built from Alpha Platinum alloy tubing to help lower the price point down from the current entry-level into the Procaliber range, the 9.7.

Unsure of how the IsoSpeed system works? Then check out our in-depth review of the Trek Procaliber 9.8

While we’re yet to have confirmation of UK pricing and availability, in the US there will be three alloy Procaliber models; the 8, the 6 Women’s and the 6. Each model is built upon the same alloy frame and Trek’s G2 geometry. As well as the update to the IsoSpeed decoupler, the new Procaliber alloy also moves to Boost hub spacing and reworks cable routing to accommodate Shimano’s latest Side Swing front derailleurs. Further to the current Superfly frame, the new alloy Procaliber also offers dropper post compatibility with a 31.6mm diameter seat tube, and the option for stealth internal routing.

Like the current Superfly however, the Procaliber alloy will retain Trek’s ‘Smart Wheel Size’ concept, which sees the Medium and larger frame sizes using 29in wheels, while the Small and X-Small frame sizes use 27.5in wheels. All frames will accommodate up to 2.4in wide tyres.

2018 Trek Procaliber 8 Specifications

Frame // Alpha Platinum Alloy

Fork // RockShox Reba SL, G2 51mm Offset, 100mm Travel

Wheels // Bontrager Duster Elite 23, Boost Front & Rear

Tyres // Bontrager XR2 Team Issue, Tubeless Ready, 2.20in Wide

Drivetrain // Shimano SLX/XT 2×11 w/Race Face Next R Cranks

Brakes // Shimano MT500

Bars // Bontrager Race Lite, 720mm Width, 5mm Rise

Stem // Bontrager Elite

Seatpost // Bontrager Pro OCLV Carbon, 31.6mm Diameter

RRP // $2199 USD

2018 Trek Procaliber 6 Women’s Specifications

Frame // Alpha Platinum Alloy

Fork // RockShox Recon Gold SL, G2 51mm Offset, 100mm Travel

Wheels // Bontrager Duster Elite, Boost Front & Rear

Tyres // Bontrager XR2 Team Issue, Tubeless Ready, 2.20in Wide

Drivetrain // Shimano SLX/XT 2×11 w/Race Face Aeffect Cranks

Brakes // Shimano MT425

Bars // Bontrager Alloy, 690mm Width, 5mm Rise

Stem // Bontrager Elite

Seatpost // Bontrager Alloy, 31.6mm Diameter

RRP // $1889 USD

2018 Trek Procaliber 6 Specifications

Frame // Alpha Platinum Alloy

Fork // RockShox Recon Gold SL, G2 51mm Offset, 100mm Travel

Wheels // Bontrager Duster Elite, Boost Front & Rear

Tyres // Bontrager XR2 Team Issue, Tubeless Ready, 2.20in Wide

Drivetrain // Shimano SLX/XT 2×11 w/Race Face Aeffect Cranks

Brakes // Shimano MT425

Bars // Bontrager Alloy, 690mm Width, 5mm Rise

Stem // Bontrager Elite

Seatpost // Bontrager Alloy, 31.6mm Diameter

RRP // $1889 USD

Just like the carbon version, the alloy Procaliber is designed to offer vertical compliance through the seat tube and seat post by allowing the whole assembly to flex back and fourth from a pivot at the junction for the seat/top tube. On the carbon frame it works very well, and we’d guess that it’ll be similarly effective on the alloy frame. That said, the the current Superfly frame is one of the more comfortable alloy XC hardtails on the market, so we’ll be interested to see how the new Procaliber compares.

We’re yet to confirm other details such as frame weights and compliance figures, though we’ll update this article as the information comes to hand.

