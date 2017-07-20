Deathgrip Competition Offers $10K Prize

Deathgrip is a film featuring Brendan Fairclough, Nico Vink, Josh Bryceland and many others riding in spectacular locations around the world. We’ve previously shown a trailer, and some really good video diaries from the making of the movie. Today they launched a #DeathgripUltimateRoost competition, offering big prizes for photos of you doing the proverbial.

ROOSTING a TURN. Get your mind out of the gutter.

All you have to do to enter is take a photo or video of you roosting a turn, then post it to Instagram or Facebook hashtagged #DEATHGRIPULTIMATEROOST, and tag in @deathgripmovie.

Here are links to those feeds on Instagram and on Facebook. They don’t specify you have to be on a bike, so some sarcastic soul has already uploaded an image of them throwing up dust in a 4×4. We suspect that won’t get them the prize.

Brandan Fairclough will be keeping an eye on the hashtag and judging winners for the next six weeks. The top prize includes:

• SCOTT-Sports Gambler 710 complete bike

• GoPro Hero 5

• SCOTT-Sports signature DEATHGRIP Prospect goggles

• Monster Energy x DMR DEATHGRIP’s

• LifeProof iPhone 7 case

• Yakima Dr Tray hitch rack

• DMR Brendog Vault pedals

• Deity bar and stem combo

• Troy Lee Designs D3 carbon MIPS helmet

There are also runner up prizes, including:

• GoPro Hero 5 Session

• SCOTT-Sports signature DEATHGRIP Prospect goggles

• Monster Energy x DMR DEATHGRIP’s

• LifeProof iPhone 7 case

• Yakima Crash Pad

• DMR Brendog Vault pedals

• Deity bar and stem combo

This being the UK, you might have to wait the rain out a bit, or you could go for some kind of spectacular mud roost.

The full list of riders in Deathgrip is: Brendan Fairclough, Brandon Semenuk, Josh Bryceland, Sam Reynolds, Ryan Howard, Nico Vink, Andrew Neethling, Kyle Jameson, and Olly Wilkins.

The release says of director Clay Porter:

“Clay Porter (Director – San Francisco, California) has spent more than half his life documenting the

sport of downhill mountain biking and has created some of the genre’s most influential and successful

projects, including Won’t Back Down: The Steve Peat Story (2014), 3 Minute Gaps (2011), The

Atherton Project (2011 – 2009) and Between The Tape (2007). DEATHGRIP marks Porter’s 10th

globally distributed mountain bike film project. During the past few years Porter has created

commercial content for a range of brands, including Nike, Coca-Cola, Lexus and Girl Skateboards. For

the past five years he has worked primarily with Metis Creative production colleagues Cameron Baird

and John Reynolds, since the commercial production boutique’s founding in 2011. Porter currently

serves as the creative director of Metis Creative.”