Video: Deathgrip, Best Track Ever
by David Hayward
July 25, 2017
Instead of the usual making coffee/getting dressed/timelapse/weather/landscapes preamble people put on videos, this one begins with a full minute and forty seconds of swearing, because it features Josh Bryceland. There’s also smatterings of the f-word throughout, so if you’re delicate of ear yourself, or trying to protect your little ones from the deviant syllables of this vast uncaring universe, do bear that in mind.
Beyond that, it goes into a montage of fast, exhuberant and loose riding down an amazing looking track in Schladming, Austria, with Brendan Fairclough and Ratboy absolutely ragging down the mountain, hollering for joy all the way.
(No video? Try here).
eddiebaby said on July 25, 2017
I saw this a 5 this morning when the sun woke me. It got me so keen to ride that I got up two hours earlier than normal to go and flog my guts out up and down a few Ridgeway climbs.
It was not the same.
But a clip that makes you want to ride is brilliant, the last one that did that was Ratboy’s Madeira video.