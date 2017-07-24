Commencal Supreme SX Brings DH Tech To The Trail

While it’s common to see brands simplify their ranges and reduce the number of bikes on offer, Commencal has been moving in the other direction and is actually launching more models.

Their latest bikes actually take off where older bikes ended and we’ve seen a relaunch of the Commercial Furious, and more recently an all new Commercial Supreme SX.

The last Commencal that used the SX name was based on the older V3 platform and was marketed as a long-travel trail/park bike. The all new Supreme SX takes off where the previous model ended, but mixes in the same high pivot point suspension system found on Commencal’s successful DH race bikes instead.

By combining the Supreme DH bike with the geometry of a trail bike, Commercial has created an aggressive looking bike that should be able to tackle terrain like a mini DH bike, but also ride up and along trails like a longer travel enduro bike.

Commencal states that the HPP design was originally designed around a 160mm Enduro bike, but things changed during development to boost travel by an extra 20mm to 180mm in total.

The Andorran brand claims that the HPP means give the Supreme SX an “optimised wheel path, reduced kickback and anti-squat for better pedalling.” Which certainly sounds like the characteristics we would want from a long travel trail bike.

With a high pivot point, the rear wheel on the SX moves backwards which effectively lengthens the chain stays which Commencal believes improves stability and brings better grip to the bike. We’ll have to take their word for it for now as we haven’t had a chance to swing a leg over the bike yet, but hope we can in the near future.

At the time of writing the Supreme SX range consists of the Supreme SX 650B Black and Supreme SX 650B Orange, both priced at €3699,00 and both available to pre-order.

Each bike comes with the same build kit that includes a Rockshox Super Deluxe RC3 rear shock, Rockshox Lyric RCTC 180mm travel fork, and Rockshox Reverb Stealth dropper post (125mm drop on S/M frames moving to 150mm on the L/XL bikes).

SRAM also provides the GUIDE RE brakes with 200mm rotors, GX 1 X 11 shifters and rear mech, press fit GXP bottom bracket, XG 1150, 10 42 cassettes and SRAM Descendant crankset with 32T boost chainring.

The rest of the components are a mix of Commencal’s own Ride Alpha finishing kit, Formula hubs, and Maxxis High Roller EXO tyres. Claims weight of the Supreme SX is 15KG or 33lbs.

It also looks like Commencal has made an effort to increase the reach on the Supreme SX too with the Large frame getting a decent measurement of 467mm.

What do you think of this long travel bike? Is it the type of bike you would expect to find yourself riding into 2018?