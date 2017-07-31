BikeYoke Announces 185mm Revive Dropper Post

Before the start of this year, BikeYoke was most famous for producing aftermarket suspension yokes to upgrade the performance of select off the shelf bikes. The brand also made a name for itself with a range of retrofit cable triggers for RockShox’s Reverb post, but soon moved into the dropper game for itself.

The Revive was first launched in 125mm and 160mm drops with the main feature being the dropper post’s ‘Revive’ valve. The ‘Revive’ feature of the post was designed to allow riders to quickly bleed their system to remove the dreaded pogo that often plagues dropper posts.

Over the weekend, BikeYoke got in touch to announce that a new version of the Revive dropper post will go on sale midway through August with a longer 185mm drop!

185mm is one of the longest drops we’ve seen of any dropper post to date and is sure to appeal to taller riders who like to run their seat as low as possible when hitting aggressive lines, but still, need a tall pedalling position for the ups.

In addition to getting a longer drop, BikeYoke has also added a few new upgrades to all new versions of the Revive dropper post the first being a new MICROVALVE.

The MICROVALVE will be added to all newly manufactured versions of the Revive dropper post and helps to prevent any pogoing from happening in the first place. This update is basically a small membrane that adds just enough resistance to the system that prevents air from slipping through while not affecting the overall plushness of the system.

The second new addition to the Revive range is an integrated Mini Reset Lever. This will be included on all new Revive dropper posts, but can also be retrofitted to any current Revive post.

The Mini Reset Lever has been designed to use in place of a standard 4mm allen key and can either be left in situ or plugged in for those times the system needs a quick bleed.

Key Bike Yoke Revive Features;

41mm stack.

125, 160 and 185mm drop options.

30.9, 31.6mm diameter options.

New Intergrated Mini Lever.

Short overall length 365, 435 and 485mm.

Cable operated operation.

125mm and 160mm drop versions of the Revive dropper post are available now from 359 Euros with free worldwide shipping, while the 180mm dropper version will launch midway through August at 419 Euros.

More info can be found over on the BikeYoke.de website.