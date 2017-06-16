Who’s Going To Be At GO Outdoors Mountain Mayhem?

The 20th Mountain Mayhem Festival in association with GO Outdoors is just around the corner and these are the brands that you can expect to see there.

Being one of the longest running endurance mountain bike events in the world, Mountain Mayhem has managed to build up close relations with industry partners to bring a mountain biking spectacle to both riders and event goers in general. This year, Mountain Mayhem has a huge lineup of sponsors all of whom will be present at the event from day one.

Bollé

Bollé is the official eyewear and helmet sponsor of Mountain Mayhem this year, and will be offering its range of high-performance products from their booth including the award winning ‘The One’. Bollé will also be on hand to offer technical expertise too.

Cuda

For younger riders, Cuda has signed up as the official kid’s bike sponsor of Mountain Mayhem. Cuda will be bringing along a full range of demo bikes suitable for children aged between 2 years and 11 years where they can be tested on the official kid-friendly track.

If your young rider has a competitive side then they might want to pre-register for the Mini Mayhem race which sets off at 8:30 am on Saturday morning. Mini Mayhem is open to riders under the age of 15 and all riders must bring their own helmets and pre-register online. Details how to pre-register here.

Exposure Lights

Exposure lights will be on hand to offer rental lights and are evening offering special limited edition 20th Mountain Mayhem lights.

Pre-booking your rental lights online will also save you money with a helmet mounted rental costing £10 and a bar mounted light £15 via their online booking form. At the event, prices will rise to £15 for a helmet light and £25 for a bar mounted variant. We’ve got more details of the lights available and how to order them here.

Fenwicks

Keeping your bikes cleaned and in tip top condition during a 24-hour endurance event can be a bit of a chore, so you’ll be happy to know that Fenwicks will be on hand with its range of cleaning products. What’s more every rider taking part in the event will get access to Fenwick’s bike wash and will also receive some freebies.

Fibrax

UK brake pad manufacturer, Fibrax are also sponsoring Mountain Mayhem this year. The brand will be on hand with its range of brake pads, accessories, discs and more. Best of all Fibrax is offering riders a huge 50% discount on spares and brake pads with the discount code: GOMAYHEM17

Karcher

With over 80 years of experience, Karcher knows a thing or two about pressure washers, water treatment services plus handy powered cleaning products of the home or business.

Kenda

Over the years Kenda has had three different jersey designs, and the brand is encouraging competitors to dig them out for the chance of winning a prize. Kenda will also be handing out on the spot prizes for anyone seen wearing one of their jerseys during the event too. The Kenda Klimb also makes a return for 2017 and it’s as tough as it ever was. Learn more about the Kenda Klimb.

Lezyne

Lezyne is the established cycle accessories brand that aims to bring quality and class to your riding experience. Expect a similar level of class at Mayhem too as the brand will be on hand with a few of its products.

The company will also host the “Lezyne Lounge” transition area that will make the long night stage a little more comfortable and fun.

OTE Sports

OTE Sports nutritional snacks and drinks will be available during Mountain Mayhem and anyone buying an OTE bottle will be able to receive free drinks refills to keep riders hydrated. OTE Sports is also offering Mountain Mayhem event goers a 30% discount using the following coupon code: mayhem17

Stroud Brewery & Catering

Stroud Brewery Live is back at Mayhem this year serving up cool beers to keep the festival vibe lubricated. They’ll also be a live music on Friday and Saturday nights and anyone wanting a bite to eat can choose a wood fired baked pizza in addition to the usual Mayhem fayre.

Singletrack Magazine

It wouldn’t be a Mountain Mayhem without Singletrack Magazine. This year the team will be on hand to heckle and cheers riders through this fun endurance event. There are also rumours that there will be a very special lurkers area, complete with bar, and possible DJ appearance by Wil! More details here, plus how Singletrack Subscribers can enjoy a FREE beer on us.

We’ll also have copies of our latest magazine on sale, subscriptions will be available and you’ll be able to pick up a copy of our DVD.

GO Outdoors

Last but not least is the title sponsor. GO Outdoors is offering every participant a £5 discount card at Mayhem valid for a full 12 months. GO Outdoor’s popup store will also be open for a full 48 hours and is the only place where you can pick up the newly design GO Outdoor Mountain Mayhem Jersey.

On top of all that, GO Outdoors will also be giving everyone who takes part at Mountain Mayhem a free £5 voucher that is valid for 12 months.

What is Mountain Mayhem?

Mountain Mayhem was, in 1998, the first ever 24-hour mountain bike endurance event in the UK. After 20 years it has achieved the accolade of being the longest running 24-hour mountain bike endurance event in the world. It is the event that has inspired other 24-hour MTB events across the UK and Europe

When is Mountain Mayhem?

Mountain Mayhem will take place on the 16th – 18th June at Gatcombe Park, Gloucestershire.

How do I enter?

You can enter Mountain Mayhem via the official Mountain Mayhem website: www.mountain-mayhem.com