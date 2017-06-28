VLOG: Wil’s Italian Job & The Intense Carbine

As of yesterday, Intense Cycles has let the cat out of the bag on its new Carbine enduro bike. Using 29in wheels and 155mm of rear wheel travel, the Carbine uses many of the same style and technologies found in the latest Tracer, creating one of the biggest and baddest 29er enduro bikes on the market.

Back in May, Wil was one of the lucky few journalists to be invited by Intense Cycles out to Punta Ala in Italy to test out the new Carbine. You may have already read Wil’s first ride review of the new Factory spec Carbine, which comes in at a cool £9k. Fortunately there are cheaper builds available, with the carbon fibre Carbine starting at £3900 for the Foundation build.

Taking us behind the scenes of the press launch, Wil flicked on the camera from the beginning to the end of the two-and-a-half-day long trip over to Italy. Now we’ve got the full video, which includes a good look at some of those incredible EWS trails the guys rode along during the launch of the Intense Carbine.

Check out the full video below, and if you’d like to see more behind the scenes footage from the crew at Singletrack Towers, make sure you subscribe to our YouTube channel for loads more.