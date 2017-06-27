Videos: Tweedlove 2017

Just a few weekends back was the Tweedlove festival, which a whole vanload of us went up to. As well as Singletrack on Facebook live with everything, the festival team also had plenty of people out with cameras capturing stuff, and have produced a few short videos. Firstly, here’s the Glentress 7, in which Wil crashed and dislocated his shoulder before completing a single lap (Mark says this is just proper journalism, getting all the facts straight. He’s hovering nearby, emphatically sharing facts right now). To Wil’s credit, he did pop it back in, get up and finish the lap before retiring. Most people got a bit further by the looks of it:



(No video? Hit this link).

Seven is not the number of miles (though the course is roughly that length), but the number of hours people race for, trying to do as many laps as possible. You can find out a bit more and see results here.

They’ve also put out a couple of other videos, including this one showing the Love Cross cyclocross race, an urban race right through the centre of Peebles. The video stars none other than Chipps, at one point seen yanking his chin-guard down to get at the delicious trackside beer:



(No video? Here’s a link).

Finally, there’s the Islabikes Family Day, with loads of kids learning bike skills and razzing around amidst the course tape. Every kid gets a number board, but there are no podiums, because everyone’s a winner. Inclusivity is the watchword at Tweedlove, with things for all ages and abilities:



(No video? Follow this link).

With that, most of Tweedlove is done for another year, though there is still the King And Queen of The Hill enduro race coming up in August, at Innerleithen. That’s a new venue for 2017, presumably because they keep on finding new trails in the Tweed Valley.

No dates announced yet, but if you want to get planning for next year, you can find a whole load of information about travel, accommodation, and so on at the Tweedlove website.