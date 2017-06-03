Video: The Robot R130

Yesterday we brought you a world exclusive first look of the Robot R130. Designed, engineered and built by Robot Bike Co, the new R130 is a 130mm travel 29er trail bike that uses a hybrid titanium/carbon construction that allows for full customisation of each frame.

During the first day of the Fort William World Cup, we had the chance to catch up with one of the guys from Robot, to talk about the unique construction technique for the R130 frame, some of the features that the new bike is using, and all-new lowered frame pricing for both the R130 and R160.

