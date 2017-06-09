Video: Ruby The Trail Dog

How good are bikes eh? And dogs, they’re pretty neat too. Everyone loves dogs. Well except for people who love cats, and we all know what those people are like…

One of the best thing about dogs? They love the outdoors more than you do. They love the smells, the sights, and the sounds of the bush, and will give up their favourite chew toy to get out of the house into the wilderness for walkies. The wagging of tails, the loitering around the front door, the constant eye contact to make sure you’ve got the message loud and clear – they love it! Yeah dogs are pretty rad. And if you’re one of the lucky ones to look after an obedient dog with good spacial awareness, they’re brilliant fun for taking out for a trail ride too.

Morvelo just sent us through a video about a dog called Ruby. Not all of us are gifted with a dog that has natural trail riding talent, but Ruby is clearly one of those dogs!

“Ruby is a 4 year old Hungarian Vizsla. She’s been riding trails with Tom since she was a puppy, and she’s definitely faster than you are. With a trail dog by your side you always have a riding partner who is ready to go, can bomb jumps, take the perfect inside line, stay right on your wheel, and do it time after time. A mountain bikers best friend” – Morvelo.

Check out the video below, and to learn more about Ruby the Hungarian Vizsla, head here: morvelo.com/blog/ruby/