Video: Pivot’s New Mach 4 Carbon

As of this week, Pivot Cycles has just welcomed the latest Mach 4 Carbon into the family. Based on the successful recipe of the existing Mach 4 Carbon (first introduced in 2014), the new version takes the same fundamental design, and adds in several key updates to step up the versatility of this high-end full suspension XC bike.

The Mach 4 Carbon still features 27.5in wheels and 115mm of rear wheel travel, but thanks to a Boost’d rear end, Pivot has been able to accommodate up to 2.6in wide tyres into the Mach 4 Carbon frame, along with the ability to fit up to a 130mm travel fork on the front. To read more about the bike’s dual personality setup, check out the full tech rundown on the new Pivot Mach 4 Carbon here.

Not only did we have a chance to test ride the Mach 4 Carbon first hand at this year’s PressCamp event, we also had the opportunity to chat with Pivot Cycles’ owner and lead engineer, Chris Cocalis, to learn more about the Mach 4 Carbon and the all-new LES 27.5 carbon hardtail. Checkout the Facebook Live video below;