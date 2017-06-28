Video: Pivot Cycles New LES 27.5

Enduro race rigs and 29er downhill bikes may be getting all the hot press at the moment, but there’s also been some significant progress at the other end of the mountain bike spectrum. Case in point, the new LES 27.5 hardtail from Pivot Cycles.

First introduced at the 2012 Eurobike show in 29in form, the LES was launched as a lightweight carbon fibre hardtail designed for full bore XC racing. A year later, we were delivered the LES 27.5, which packaged the same Hollowbox Carbon construction into a more compact package built around 27.5in wheels.

For 2017, the LES platform now enters its 2nd generation. We got a look at the LES 29 about a year ago, and now Pivot Cycles has unveiled the new LES 27.5, which Wil got a chance to check out last week at PressCamp in Park City, Utah. With the option to fit up to 2.6in wide tyres and a 130mm travel fork, this is a carbon hardtail with a few neat tricks up its sleeve…

“The LES hardtail family holds victories in professional races around the world. Now, we are proud to introduce the newest member of this winning team – the new LES 27.5. Following in the footsteps of the LES 29, the LES 27.5 is a hardtail aficionado’s dream machine – an ultra-light chassis with BMX-like handling and the rollover advantage of bigger wheels, all in a snappy, fast-accelerating package to fit a wide range of rider sizes” – From Pivot Cycles.

Pivot LES 27.5 Features

Hardtail XC bike

Full carbon fibre frame using Hollowbox moulding technology

Frame weight: 1150g

27.5in wheels with clearance for up to 2.6in wide tyres

Designed for forks from 100-130mm travel

69.25º head angle (Medium frame w/100mm travel fork)

67.85º head angle (Medium frame w/130mm travel fork)

73º seat tube angle

426mm chainstays

12x148mm DT Swiss RWS thru-axle

160mm rear post mount disc brake

PF92 bottom bracket

1x and 2x compatible

Side-Swing front derailleur compatible

Every size clears a full-size water bottle inside the front triangle

Pivot Cable Port system for easy internal routing of shifters, brakes and droppers and full Di2 Integration

New ultra quiet low durometer rubberized frame protection

Room for two bottle cages

Sizes: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large

Whilst Wil was at PressCamp, he got the chance to spend some quality saddle time aboard the new LES 27.5, where he brought us his thoughts on the latest XC whippet from Pivot Cycles while out on the trail. Check out the video below, and if you’re after more information about the new LES 27.5 and the Mach 4 Carbon, you can read the full launch article here. Alternatively, hit up the Pivot Cycles website, or to find your nearest dealer, drop a line to UK distributor Upgrade Bikes.