Video: Pivot Cycles New LES 27.5
by Wil Barrett
June 28, 2017
Enduro race rigs and 29er downhill bikes may be getting all the hot press at the moment, but there’s also been some significant progress at the other end of the mountain bike spectrum. Case in point, the new LES 27.5 hardtail from Pivot Cycles.
First introduced at the 2012 Eurobike show in 29in form, the LES was launched as a lightweight carbon fibre hardtail designed for full bore XC racing. A year later, we were delivered the LES 27.5, which packaged the same Hollowbox Carbon construction into a more compact package built around 27.5in wheels.
For 2017, the LES platform now enters its 2nd generation. We got a look at the LES 29 about a year ago, and now Pivot Cycles has unveiled the new LES 27.5, which Wil got a chance to check out last week at PressCamp in Park City, Utah. With the option to fit up to 2.6in wide tyres and a 130mm travel fork, this is a carbon hardtail with a few neat tricks up its sleeve…
“The LES hardtail family holds victories in professional races around the world. Now, we are proud to introduce the newest member of this winning team – the new LES 27.5. Following in the footsteps of the LES 29, the LES 27.5 is a hardtail aficionado’s dream machine – an ultra-light chassis with BMX-like handling and the rollover advantage of bigger wheels, all in a snappy, fast-accelerating package to fit a wide range of rider sizes” – From Pivot Cycles.
Pivot LES 27.5 Features
- Hardtail XC bike
- Full carbon fibre frame using Hollowbox moulding technology
- Frame weight: 1150g
- 27.5in wheels with clearance for up to 2.6in wide tyres
- Designed for forks from 100-130mm travel
- 27.5in wheels with extra clearance for up to 2.6in wide tyres
- 69.25º head angle (Medium frame w/100mm travel fork)
- 67.85º head angle (Medium frame w/130mm travel fork)
- 73º seat tube angle
- 426mm chainstays
- 12x148mm DT Swiss RWS thru-axle
- 160mm rear post mount disc brake
- PF92 bottom bracket
- 1x and 2x compatible
- Side-Swing front derailleur compatible
- Every size clears a full-size water bottle inside the front triangle
- Pivot Cable Port system for easy internal routing of shifters, brakes and droppers and full Di2 Integration
- New ultra quiet low durometer rubberized frame protection
- Room for two bottle cages
- Sizes: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large
Whilst Wil was at PressCamp, he got the chance to spend some quality saddle time aboard the new LES 27.5, where he brought us his thoughts on the latest XC whippet from Pivot Cycles while out on the trail. Check out the video below, and if you’re after more information about the new LES 27.5 and the Mach 4 Carbon, you can read the full launch article here. Alternatively, hit up the Pivot Cycles website, or to find your nearest dealer, drop a line to UK distributor Upgrade Bikes.
Premier Partners