Video: 10 Years Of The BC Bike Race

In 2017, the BC Bike Race will celebrate its tenth birthday. Known throughout the scene as being one of the best multi-day mountain bike events in the world, the BC Bike Race has earned itself quite the reputation over the past decade, and there are few riders out there who won’t have this one on their bucket list.

With riders partnering up to race in pairs, each team gets to ride some of the most enthralling singletrack on offer in British Columbia, whilst camping along the way in a 600-strong outdoor festival. For the tenth edition of the BC Bike Race, event entries sold out in just four days, and it’s likely to sell out just as quick next year too. This is one in-demand event.

To celebrate the milestone, the event organisers have put together a superb video that helps to get across the riding and the atmosphere of the BC Bike Race for those who haven’t yet experienced it for themselves. You can watch the video below, but we must warn you; we cannot be responsible for you impulsively booking a trip to Canada!

I am a mountain biker, I eat pain for breakfast

My grip is unto death

gravity is my bitch

throughout the daily grind as the cog grunts and sputter its creeping lethargy

my mind races ahead to the trail

Thats where the roots and rocks wait to rattle and shake my bones back to life, to stir my blood and lungs

I am a mountain biker

cables and sinew merge with blood and aluminum

my pounding heart is the relentless groove the spills across this blur of greenery

my wheels – on the trail

a foot on each pedal

and mind – in the middle

surfing thru centrifugal force turning the wheel – that turns the tide

I am a mountain biker and I eat pain for breakfast

He is a mountain biker?

Behold he bulging physique

His rippling muscles of anther propel his silhouette across the horizon thru the mossy trees, over the stumps, jagged rocks,

careening past streams, cliffs, and beast, and shadows

Spandex! Sweat! Flesh and metal collide in a joyful symphony of speed!

The gravel flies beneath his wheels

Bones chatter, muscles burn

mud splatters, wheels turn

He is a mountain biker

She is a mountain biker

Her eyes shine with and earthly fire

Her eyes bite with electrolytes

The horizon crashes beneath her shocks

Perched like a falcon she swoops and dives through spender

She is a mountain biker

We are mountain bikers

we dream to ride and we ride to dream

we know that a triumphant smiling face is best anointed with blood sweat and mud and washed down with an ice cold beer

we know that every revolution begins with a firmly planted foot

we know that with our the pain the ride would be meaningless the sky less blue and the air sweet

You are a mountain biker

you know who you are, you’ve come this far and now give yourselves a mighty roar

Let them see you howl and sore

Want to know more about the BC Bike Race and how you can be a part of it? Head to the BC Bike Race website for more information about dates, the route, what’s involved and how you can enter.