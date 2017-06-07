Tweedlove Begins Tomorrow!

Thousands of cycling fanatics are expected to arrive in Peebles over the next few days as the Tweedlove Festival begins.

The festivities begin tomorrow night with a “Media Night” where fans of all things bike can chill out and watch movies, mingle, and perhaps even have a beer or two.

From the 9th June is when things really kick off with Tweedlove’s, Tweedlove On The Green bike demo. A collection of some of the largest and most popular bike brands in the world offering a total of 250 bikes to demo on the excellent nearby trails.

The demo fleet will be available from the 9th – 11th June and in addition, the event village will be full of other activities to take part in, cool products to check out and scrumptious food to consume.

Mountain bikers will be catered for in the form of the G-Form Enjoyro, a fun enduro event for all levels of rider and the Shimano Tweedlove International Enduro, an event where you can race against Pro riders over 50km!

Islabikes will be hosting family bike rides, plus there will be an evening kids skills course for little shredders to get involved with too.

If you’re road or CX curious then there will also be plenty of road riding and gravel type spinning available during the festival too.

What’s On At TweedLove?

Free entry to big town centre expo

Top bike brands in expo village

Bike demos (full details and brands coming soon)

MTB demo loop

Road demo loop

MTB ride-outs

Kids track

Tech talks and videos

Signing sessions

Films and entertainment on main event stage, day and evening – programme details coming soon

Great food stalls

Tempest Brew Co bar

Bike events start and finish from event village

Podiums and Prize-giving ceremonies

For more details of what’s happening from the 9th – 11th June at TweedLove head on over the official website: www.tweedlove.com

And for all of you heading to the event, please pop by the Singletrack tent and say hello!