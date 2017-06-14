Top 10 Fathers Day Gift Ideas 2017

For this list of Fathers Day Gift Ideas we’ve broadened our horizons a little and included items that might not necessary be mountain bike specific but are pretty cool none-the-less. Ok, some of these items might be a little gimmicky too, but what’s a “gift ideas” list without a bit of tat?

Muc Off 8-in-1 Cleaning Kit

Dads usually slot into one of two categories when it comes to bike cleaning and maintenance. You’ve either got the father who is meticulous with his cleaning methods or one who simply doesn’t give a stuff. Either way, you can’t go wrong with the Muc Off 8-in-1 Cleaning Kit.

This set usually costs £40, but is currently on sale for £26.99 and includes the following materials; Nanotech bike cleaner, a selection of cleaning brushes, bike spray to add a nice shine and protect against corrosion, sponge, and handy carry case/bucket.

Morvelo Socks

It simply wouldn’t be Fathers Day without getting a pair of socks would it? But don’t just head to the supermarket and pick or a 3 pack of generic socks, instead get something with a bit of class and style. Morvelo has a range of quality socks ranging from the wacky to the sensible. Morvelo socks are made of Coolmax and Skin-life fabrics for cool comfort.

DJI Spark Drone

This tiny little drone is the latest from premier drone makers DJI and boasts many of the top end features that are found in their professional quadcopters. The features are very impressive considering its small size and relatively affordable price tag and include gesture control (see the video below), collision avoidance, 12 megapixel camera with 2 axis gimbal, top speed of 50kmh and a range of up to 2km!

The DJI Spark would be ideal for novice drone pilots too and can even be used in tracking mode meaning you don’t even have to fly the drone, simply lock on to your target and let the Spark do its thing.

Mountain Biking – The Untold British Story DVD

We still a few copies of Mountain Biking – The Untold British Story on DVD, a great Fathers Day Gift Idea for anyone who loves mountain biking and wants to learn what the British contribution to the sport is. The DVD features interviews with downhill legends, mountain biking pioneer Gary Fisher and much much more.

GoPro Bundles

Dads like to get out on the trail and be rad too, so why not gift him with a GoPro? There are plenty of GoPro offers available online (we’ve a few listed below) but the one which caught our eye is from Tweeks Cycles. Tweeks is selling the GoPro Hero 5 Session, aka the world’s smallest 4K action camera at 10% less than RRP and also throwing in a FREE 32GB SD card too.

John Lewis is also offering a deal on a Hero 5 bundle. The bundle includes the voice activated Go Pro Hero 5 with built-in image stabilisation and touchscreen plus a spare battery and free chest mount all for £359.00, that’s £40 less than the same bundle over on the official GoPro website.

Pocket Chainsaw

Have you ever been out on a ride and come across an annoying branch? It’s too big to snap and your tiny multitool saw just isn’t up to the job, if only you had some kind of pocket chainsaw to dispose of it. Well, your prayers have been answered.

This is a Pocket Chainsaw, also sometimes called a survival saw. It consists of a chainsaw’s chain attached to two tough straps that can all safely pack away into the provided carry pouch. It might not look like much but this simple tool has enough bite to get through even the thickest of branches, just watch the video above to see for yourself.

Marin Four Corners With Retro Paint

Instead of buying whisky or taking your dad out for a fatty meal, why not help him shift that beer belly with a commuter bike and few others are as cool as this. Marin has embraced its past with the 2017 Four Corners Touring bike which features a slender steel frame a neon retro paint job.

While from a distance this Marin looks like it comes straight from the 90’s a closer inspection will reveal modern disc brakes, updated geometry and wide tyres. This is perfect for nipping to work on the road and riding home through the forest.

Singletrack Magazine Subscription

What about a Singletrack subscription for Fathers Day? Ordering a gift subscription for your father will give him access to all Singlerack’s Premier content and all digital issues of Singletrack Magazine instantly. A Print and Digital subscription also include a physical copy of each new issue of Singletrack Magazine delivered to your door!

TomTom Spark 3 Fitness Tracker With GPS

This fitness tracker from TomTom will connect to your smartphone via a dedicated application so you can gush over all types of stats and goals you’ve achieved. The Spark 3 features built-in GPS for accurate tracking, heart rate monitor, music control and an impressive 11-hour battery life. Two colour options are available including black and aqua and the best price we’ve found this wearable gadget for is £89.99.

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Cooking Thermometer

The sun is shining the weather is sweet and you can’t decide if you want to ride your bike or break out the BBQ what do you do? Well with this handy gadget you can do both and not worry about over/under cooking your steak while hooning in your local woods (and with a 300foot range they would need to be very local).

Basically what we have here is a set of prongs that are attached to a wireless transmitter that can update the second unit with details on how burnt your BBQ meat is. While it might be a stretch to use this while riding, it would be handy for anyone who is busy mingling when they should be cooking, or for those times you decided to nip to the pub next-door to rehydrate.

Amazon have the ThermoPro TP20 available and can deliver before Fathers Day if you’re fast.

So those are some of the gifts that we would like to receive on Fathers Day, we hope that it helps you out with your last minute shopping.