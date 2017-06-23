Tom’s Friday Skive

Hi, I’m Tom and I’m here at Singletrack to watch videos and ride bikes gain valuable work experience so that I can turn into a proper grown up.

Do you need material to procrastinate to, or is it just raining? Here are five videos you must watch!

5. Fabio Wibmer – Out Of Mind

This video is incredible the way he rides this hybrid as if is a £10000 DH bike is unreal

4.Danny MacAskill’s Wee Day Out

This takes mountain biking to a whole new level. If you’ve not seen it, where have you been?

3. Josh ‘Ratboy’ Bryceland: Madeira Dreamin’

Ratboy tearing up the Madeira mountains. All the angles, all the flow, and so loose. But really, I think some knee pads would be sensible.

2. How To Be A Mountain Biker

This is a hilarious poke at mountain biking stereotypes.

1. If Your Mountain Bike Could Talk

My personal favourite biking video. It’s so funny it will have you on the floor.

I hope you enjoy all these incredible videos and maybe they’ll inspire you to actually go outside.