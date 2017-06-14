Spotted: Euro Style And Euro Tech

At an event populated by pro and sponsored riders you’re going to find a few bits of interesting tech. Head over to the continent, and you’ll also find that the brands that people are riding are just a little bit different. Here’s our gallery of the Euro Style enduro kit we spotted on our trip to the Enduro Jura By Julbo.

Inevitably, there were some mechanical issues to be addressed.

There were plenty of style points to be earned too.

We’ll be bringing you a few bike checks with some of the pros shortly. Watch this space.

Disclosure

Julbo and their UK distributor Lyon Outdoor paid for travel, accommodation and entry costs for this trip.