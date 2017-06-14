Spotted: Euro Style And Euro Tech

by
June 14, 2017

At an event populated by pro and sponsored riders you’re going to find a few bits of interesting tech. Head over to the continent, and you’ll also find that the brands that people are riding are just a little bit different. Here’s our gallery of the Euro Style enduro kit we spotted on our trip to the Enduro Jura By Julbo.

Francois Bailly-Maitre's saddle. Weight saving, or bottom cooling?
ORANGE! BLUE!
This eye-catching Liteville, er, caught our eye.
The rider, Jakob Breitwieser, assured us he was wearing tight pants!
And what are THEY?
Upside down Intend Edge forks
We've seen this before at Eurobike...
Effigear gearbox, belt drive and Cavalerie Anakin Enduro frame.
Guy Cavalerie himself - his first time at the Enduro Jura By Julbo.
Jerome Clementz had some prototype tyres.
This Swiss rider was on something a little different too...
A Wheeler...not often seen.
A Wheeler
This was a pretty tick set up, with Ohlins shock and fork.
Ber-ling!
What's this? A new fork brand?
No! Just personalised fork stickers. Nice!
This is exactly what our Wil has been looking for to carry his tools.
A neat little bag, better than duct tape?
Inevitably, there were some mechanical issues to be addressed.

This rider REALLY likes these shoes. He started the race with them taped...
More tape, and all is well for another few 1000m of climbing.
Most of the stage was raced on this rim. The salamis just weren't enough.
...Tube in, pump borrowed...
All set for the transfer.
There were plenty of style points to be earned too.

Dijon Singletrack...copyright infringement?!
Best co-ordinated bike/clothing/shoes/cables award.
Best jerseys award - just mates that ride and race, not an actual team.
Best moustache - Peter Ostroski from Rocky Mountain.
If you're Remy Absalon, detail is important. Neat number board mounting.
We’ll be bringing you a few bike checks with some of the pros shortly. Watch this space.

Disclosure

Julbo and their UK distributor Lyon Outdoor paid for travel, accommodation and entry costs for this trip.

Categorised as:

Events Kit

Posted on: June 14, 2017

Tagged with: