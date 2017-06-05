Redbull Foxhunt Heads For Wales

Red Bull Foxhunt, the world’s only all-female downhill MTB event, is back for 2017 and this year will be taking place from 7-8 October on a brand new course in Wales.

A mass start will see 200 female riders playing the part of the hounds as they try to outride the fox – the best female downhill racer in the world, Rachel Atherton.

A specially built new course, located at a location near Rachel’s hometown in Machynlleth, is set to test the riders’ technical ability as they look to stay ahead of Rachel over a challenging route. The event takes place over the full weekend, to include practice runs, seeding and the main event, against a festival backdrop of entertainment and refreshments for the female downhill MTB community to enjoy.

Speaking about the event, Rachel Atherton said, “I’m stoked to announce the return of Red Bull Foxhunt! The last few years have been so much fun and with a new venue this year it’s going to be the best Foxhunt ever! I’m really looking forward to chasing down such a great crowd of women again.”

With over 200 female riders set to take part in a new, more challenging downhill course for 2017, she added: “Definitely the most exciting thing for me is that I get to showcase the female Red Bull Foxhunt in my hometown, two of the things I love put together!

“I’m proud that the Red Bull Foxhunt is the biggest all female MTB event in the World, and prouder still of the women of all abilities who race! I can’t wait for an exciting race and a great weekend hanging out with the women who make our sport what it is!”

Last year, we sent Jennifer Purcell off to take part in the event, which was at Melmerby Scar in Cumbria. Her report speaks of a great atmosphere and of riders supporting each other to challenge themselves. If it inspires you to give the event a go, then you’d best be quick off the mark – the event was a sell out last year.

Entries for Red Bull Foxhunt will go live in June. If you head over there now you can register your interest so you’ll be the first to find out when entries open.