EWS Pro Bike Check: Antoine Caron’s Pivot Fireblade

Antoine Caron is a Canadian rider for the Pivot/Reynolds Enduro team, and Hannah caught up with him for a quick bike check at the Enduro Jura by Julbo. While his team mate Mason Bond was riding a Pivot Switchblade, Antoine was tackling the steep Jura descents on the longer travel Firebird. Let’s take a look.

Disclosure

Julbo and their UK distributor Lyon Outdoor paid for travel, accommodation and race entry costs for this trip.